 
checkAd

Gamesys Group PLC Announces Rule 2.9 Announcement

Autor: Accesswire
07.06.2021, 08:00  |  47   |   |   

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTIONLONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc …

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc ('Gamesys')

Rule 2.9 Announcement

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, Gamesys confirms that as at the close of business on 4 June 2021, it had in issue and admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange 109,718,519 ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('Gamesys Shares') (excluding Gamesys Shares held in treasury). The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) of the Gamesys Shares is GB00BZ14BX56 and Gamesys' LEI number is 213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17. Gamesys also confirms that as at the close of business on 4 June 2021, it had in issue one warrant to subscribe for 300,000 Gamesys Shares.

Enquiries:

 

Gamesys

Jason Holden, Director of Investor Relations

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7478 8150

Macquarie Capital (Financial Adviser to Gamesys)

Sung Chun

Magnus Scaddan

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3037 2000

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Gamesys Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/650607/Gamesys-Group-PLC-Announces-Rule-29- ...

Foto: Accesswire
Gamesys Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gamesys Group PLC Announces Rule 2.9 Announcement NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTIONLONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Signs Six Agreements for New Clinic Locations with National Pharmacy Group
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Amex Reports High Grade Gold Near Surface and at Depth at the High Grade Zone (HGZ)
Wolfden Reports Rice Island Drill Results in Snow Lake, Manitoba
Blue Lagoon Ready to Ship 6,000+ Tonnes of High-Grade Mineralized Material to Mill for Processing
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Chuck's Vintage, Inc., A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Is Sponsoring Polo ...
BK Technologies Corporation Announces Pricing of $11 Million Public Offering
Gladstone Land Acquires Blueberry Orchard in New Jersey
American Resources Corporation Succeeds in Achieving 99.5% Purity Rare Earth Element (Neodymium) ...
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
American Manganese Produces Cathode Precursor Material Directly from Recycled Lithium-Ion Battery ...
Marijuana Company of America, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides ...
Director Resignation
Graphite One Announces 2021 Drill Program Plans, Progress Towards Pre-Feasibility Study Completion ...
Binovi Focused on K-3 Reader Readiness
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Binovi Touch Elite Now Available Through Earlybird Pre-Order
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Binovi Touch Elite Now Available Through Earlybird Pre-Order

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
Gamesys Group PLC Announces Rule 2.9 Announcement
04.06.21
Gamesys Group PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
03.06.21
Gamesys Group PLC Announces Rule 2.9 Announcement
01.06.21
Gamesys Group PLC Announces Publication of Scheme Document
01.06.21
Gamesys Group PLC Announces Publication of Scheme Document
01.06.21
Gamesys Group PLC Announces Total Voting Rights
28.05.21
Gamesys Group PLC Announces Transaction Timetable Update
28.05.21
Gamesys Group PLC Announces Transaction Timetable Update
27.05.21
Gamesys Group PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
27.05.21
Gamesys Group PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding