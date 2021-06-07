DGAP-News: BIKE24 Holding AG / Key word(s): IPO/Miscellaneous

BIKE24 plans listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange in 2021



07.06.2021 / 08:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER AT THE END OF THIS RELEASE.

