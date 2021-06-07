DGAP-News BIKE24 plans listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange in 2021
DGAP-News: BIKE24 Holding AG / Key word(s): IPO/Miscellaneous
BIKE24 plans listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange in 2021
- Leading e-commerce bike platform in continental Europe aims for listing on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
- Focusing on premium products that range from bicycle parts, accessories and clothing to traditional bicycles and e-bikes as well as adjacent product categories, BIKE24 has established itself as a destination of choice for the fast-growing community of bike enthusiasts
- BIKE24 operates on an international level and runs country-specific online shops in Germany, Austria and Spain and serves customers in more than 80 countries around the world
- BIKE24 has had a positive adjusted EBITDA since inception and realized double-digit EBITDA margins and an annual top-line growth of 30% from 2018-2020
- In 2020, BIKE24 achieved revenues of EUR 199.2 million and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 26.7 million (13.4% adjusted EBITDA margin), while the number of customers rose to close to 700,000
- Megatrends such as green mobility and increasing health awareness are driving demand and market growth in the long-term
- A private placement of shares prior to the listing will comprise a capital increase in the magnitude of EUR 100 million
- Amongst others, the proceeds will be used to further accelerate BIKE24's growth path and continue its international expansion in line with a defined growth strategy
- In order to achieve a significant free-float of at least 40%, the major shareholder, Riverside's sixth vintage European Fund, is committed to sell part of its existing holding
Dresden, 07. June 2021 - Bike24 Holding AG ("the Company" or, together with its subsidiaries, "BIKE24"), one of the leading e-commerce bike platforms in continental Europe with a focus on the premium segment, is preparing to list its shares on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Prior to listing, BIKE24 and its shareholders intend to execute a private placement that includes newly issued shares from a capital increase as well as existing shares from the holdings of the Company's major shareholder Riverside's sixth vintage European Fund.
