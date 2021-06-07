AB Linas Agro Group receives a syndicated loan granted by three banks for the acquisition of KG Group

AB Linas Agro Group entered into a Share Purchase Agreement regarding the acquisition of controlling interest of AB Kauno Grūdai, AB Kaišiadorių Paukštynas, AB Vilniaus Paukštynas and related companies on 1 October last year. Permits have already been obtained from the competition authorities of Latvia, Estonia, Poland and Russia. The decision of the Lithuanian Competition Council regarding the implementation of the concentration is expected in July.

Linas Agro Group, agribusiness, food production and international trade company , is borrow ing funds from Luminor, Swedbank and SEB banks. The syndicated loan will be used to finance the acquisition of companies of the KG Group , and will be granted under the permission to execute the said acquisition issued by the Lithuanian Competition Council.

‘We have been cooperating with all three banks for quite a number of years, and they are well aware of the specifics of both agribusiness and food industry activities, as well as of the growth potential of our group of companies. The successful previous cooperation and mutual trust will allow us to take a big step forward in expanding the scope, areas and geography of our activities,’ says Mažvydas Šileika, Finance Director at Linas Agro Group.

The amount of the syndicated loan is not disclosed, as it would reveal the value of the transaction, which would be contrary to the agreement between the sellers of the companies of the KG Group and the buyer on the confidentiality of the transaction.

According to M.Šileika, around one third of the transaction amount is planned to be financed from own funds, and the amount of the loan syndicated by the banks will make up 70% of the transaction value. As for now, Linas Agro Group is not in a position to disclose any further information about the agreement with the banks.

Experts of the banks financing the transaction consider the planned acquisition to be a positive impetus for the development of the agricultural and food production companies and their competitiveness in international markets.

‘This is a significant transaction on the country scale: the merge of two large market participants operating in overlapping markets, both of which are extremely successfully managed and vertically integrated groups of agricultural and food industry companies. We appreciate the confidence of Linas Agro Group in choosing SEB Bank as the main agent in the transaction concerning this exceptional investment. The enterprise has been successfully developing both local and international trade in agricultural products so far; therefore, the present acquisition will enable the group of companies to significantly increase its operations in the Baltic States, Poland, as well as in the Scandinavian and other Eastern and Western European markets. Granting of the syndicated loan to finance the present acquisition proves that local banks are ready to finance the business development of Lithuanian companies based on the best international practices and successful mutual cooperation,’ states Vilius Juzikis, Member of the Board and Head of Corporate Banking Division at SEB Bank.