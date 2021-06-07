Arbejdernes Landsbank announces mandatory tender offer for Vestjysk Bank

The offer price for the shares as set out in the Offer amounts to DKK 3.45 pr. share.

Today, Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank ("AL") published an offer document (the "Offer") and an acceptance form in accordance with section 3(2) of the Danish Executive Order no. 636 of 15 May 2020 on Takeover Bids (bekendtgørelse om overtagelsestilbud).

The board of directors will distribute a statement on AL's Offer no later than on 21 June 2021.

As mentioned in Vestjysk Bank's company announcement of 31 May 2021 concerning the Offer, the board of directors recommends that the shareholders await the board of directors' statement before deciding whether to accept the Offer.

AL's Offer and acceptance form are enclosed.





