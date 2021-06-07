 
DZS CEO Charlie Vogt Keynote at ANGA COM DIGITAL 2021

Industry luminary to address future of 5G and Open RAN, next generation connectivity, and the value of open standards

PLANO, Texas, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in optical and packet-based mobile transport, broadband connectivity and software defined networking solutions, today announced that DZS President and CEO Charlie Vogt will be speaking at the ANGA COM DIGITAL exhibition and conference taking place 8-10 June, 2021. In the keynote, titled “Accelerating Toward the Future: DZS Vision, Mission and Momentum,” Mr. Vogt will discuss the mega trends affecting the communications sector, including 5G & Open RAN, the next generation connectivity upgrade cycles, and the value of open standards, and how these trends, along with SDN, automation, the proliferation of IoT devices, and geo-political dynamics are fueling opportunity for the industry as well as DZS – especially in the EMEA region. The keynote will be available at the ANGA COM DIGITAL On Demand Library as well as at the DZS booth in the ANGA COM DIGITAL virtual show floor starting 8 June at 10.30 CET.

“With the evolution from 4G to 5G, the emergence of Open RAN and the growing value of open standards, and the transition from legacy copper-based infrastructure to fiber-based multi-gigabit broadband providing a backdrop to the communications industry being disrupted by the influence of software defined networking, automation, security bans, and global supply chain dynamics, there is no shortage of topics to discuss at this year's ANGA COM DIGITAL, nor has there been more promising prospects for the industry,” said Mr. Vogt. “Europe has emerged as an epicenter for these changes, and DZS is excited to be playing a key role in helping service providers seize the opportunities of this dynamic environment. DZS has strong European roots, and is excited to deliver new innovations to the service providers in the region. We look forward to discussing this once-in-a-generation opportunity with innovative technology companies and service providers that will be virtually attending ANGA COM DIGITAL, and we are proud to be a Bronze Digital Partner of this important event.”

