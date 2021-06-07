Portfolio Update

The Board notes that on 3 June 2021 Arecor Therapeutics plc ("Arecor"), one of Oxford Technology 4 VCT Plc’s (“OT4”) investee companies, floated on AIM raising £20m via a placing at 226p per Arecor share. The flotation was a success and the Arecor bid price at close had risen to 238p per Arecor share.



The most recently published unaudited net asset value (NAV) for OT4 at 30 November 2020 was 28.8p per share.