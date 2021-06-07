 
New stage in the strategic development of Atari’s blockchain division

Paris, June 7, 2021 – Atari, one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers, today announced a new stage in the strategic development of its Atari Blockchain division.

The Group continues to prioritize the development of NFTs, market places and virtual universes, notably by entering into a new license with CBI (Crypto Blockchain Industries SA), a company founded and led by Frédéric Chesnais, for the development of a blockchain enabled virtual worlds.  This adds to licenses already granted to Sandbox and Decentraland and continues Atari’s blockchain growth strategy. Atari SA and CBI have entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement with an initial term of 3 years, renewable for 2 subsequent terms of 2 years, with a royalty rate of 50% of net revenue generated by the licensed products. Atari also has an option to purchase 5% of the fully diluted equity of CBI at nominal value, once CBI has received financing of at least $1 million from third-parties.  CBI is an investment company in the blockchain space and notably intends to develop a virtual world that will integrate the Atari Token for transactions.

In order to avoid any conflicts of interests, Frédéric Chesnais is resigning from the Board of Directors of Atari SA. He will continue to provide consulting services to the licensing business (Atari Gaming division) through a consulting agreement signed in June 2021 with an initial term of 10 months. Frédéric Chesnais will also continue to be involved with Atari Chain Ltd., the subsidiary of Atari SA equally owned by Atari and the ICICB Group, and responsible for the development of the Atari Token.

Wade J. Rosen, CEO stated  “Atari is very optimistic about the future of blockchain and we are excited to keep working with Fred to develop an additional virtual world that includes the Atari brand and will benefit both Atari and CBI going forward.”

The internal organization of the blockchain division aims to ensure the continued development of Atari NFTs, as well as to continue to add new diverse use cases, notably in the video game space, through licensing agreements. The option to structure this blockchain division as an autonomous entity with a view to a possible spin-off to Atari shareholders by listing of this new entity is still being evaluated in the same conditions as outlined in the press release of April 6, 20211.

