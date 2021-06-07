ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FIRST QUARTER 2021 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS

Dividends on A Shares will be paid, by default, in euros at the rate of €0.1426 per A Share. Holders of A Shares who have validly submitted US dollars or pounds sterling currency elections by May 28, 2021 will be entitled to a dividend of US$0.1735 or 12.26p per A Share, respectively.

The Hague, June 7, 2021 - The Board of Royal Dutch Shell plc (“RDS”) today announced the pounds sterling and euro equivalent dividend payments in respect of the first quarter 2021 interim dividend, which was announced on April 29, 2021 at US$0.1735 per A ordinary share (“A Share”) and B ordinary share (“B Share”).

Dividends on B Shares will be paid, by default, in pounds sterling at the rate of 12.26p per B Share. Holders of B Shares who have validly submitted US dollars or euros currency elections by May 28, 2021 will be entitled to a dividend of US$0.1735 or €0.1426 per B Share, respectively.

Euro and pounds sterling dividends payable in cash have been converted from US dollars based on an average of market exchange rates over the three dealing days from 2 June to 4 June 2021.

This dividend will be payable on June 21, 2021 to those members whose names were on the Register of Members on May 14, 2021.

Taxation - cash dividend

Cash dividends on A Shares will be subject to the deduction of Dutch dividend withholding tax at the rate of 15%, which may be reduced in certain circumstances. Non-Dutch resident shareholders, depending on their particular circumstances, may be entitled to a full or partial refund of Dutch dividend withholding tax.

If you are uncertain as to the tax treatment of any dividends you should consult your tax advisor.

Note

A different currency election date may apply to shareholders holding shares in a securities account with a bank or financial institution ultimately holding through Euroclear Nederland. This may also apply to other shareholders who do not hold their shares either directly on the Register of Members or in the corporate sponsored nominee arrangement. Shareholders can contact their broker, financial intermediary, bank or financial institution for the election deadline that applies.

Royal Dutch Shell plc

