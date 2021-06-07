 
Share repurchase programme

The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

  Number of
shares 		Average purchase
price (DKK) 		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, latest announcement 1,287,515 279.37 359,690,297
31 May 2021 14,250 312.71 4,456,172
1 June 2021 13,950 317.11 4,423,711
2 June 2021 13,950 321.43 4,483,904
3 June 2021 13,950 322.04 4,492,440
4 June 2021 13,950 326.30 4,551,931
Accumulated under the programme 1,357,565 281.46 382,098,455

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 1,357,565 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 1.87% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
                                                         
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

Attachment





Disclaimer

