Falcon Private Bank AG trial to begin in September - Court must investigate the role of United Arab Emirates in one of the world's biggest financial scandals



Bellinzona / Zurich, June 7, 2021 - According to Berlin-based agency Meister Mandeltree Kommunikation, the Swiss Federal Criminal Court has set a date for the trial of one of the world's biggest financial scandals: on September 27, 2021, at 9 a.m., the trial of the former heads of Zurich-based Falcon Private Bank AG will begin in Bellinzona (Canton Ticino). Especially in the United Arab Emirates, the sensational trial will be closely watched. Falcon Private Bank, which Abu Dhabi-based Aabar Investments PJS owned, is linked to billions of dollars in money laundering and fraud and is thus at the center of one of the biggest financial scandals. It also held a 30% stake in the Signa Holding of department store king Rene Benko (Kaufhof, Karstadt, KaDeWe Berlin) before he bought out the Emirates in light of the money-laundering scandal. The accused bankers are said to have looted their bank and the Malaysian state fund 1MDB. The damage is said to amount to six billion USD.

