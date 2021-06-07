 
Derichebourg Announces Offering of Senior Notes

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO


Paris, France — June 7th, 2021

Derichebourg S.A. (“Derichebourg”) today announces that it has launched an offering (the “Offering”) of €300,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2028 (the “Notes”). Derichebourg intends to use the gross proceeds from the Offering, together with cash on hand, to pay the purchase price for the previously announced acquisition (the “Acquisition”) by its subsidiary Derichebourg Environnement of 100% of the capital of Groupe Ecore Holding S.A.S. (together with its subsidiaries, “Ecore”), to repay certain of Ecore’s outstanding indebtedness and to pay fees and expenses related thereto.

Pending the completion of the Acquisition, the gross proceeds from the Offering will be deposited into an escrow account for the benefit of the holders of the Notes. The release of the escrowed proceeds will be subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. If the Acquisition is not consummated on or prior to a specified longstop date or upon the occurrence of certain other events, the Notes will be subject to a special mandatory redemption at a price equal to 100% of the aggregate issue price of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest and additional amounts, if any, to but excluding the date of the special mandatory redemption.

Cautionary statement

The Notes will be offered only to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A and outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), subject to prevailing market and other conditions. There is no assurance that the offering will be completed or, if completed, as to the terms on which it is completed. The Notes to be offered have not been registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or unless pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

