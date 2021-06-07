Share capital and voting rights

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 29/2021 – 7 JUNE 2021

With reference to Company Announcement No 28/2021 of 2 June 2021, Royal Unibrew A/S is required under section 32 of the Danish Consolidated Act on Capital Markets to disclose the Company’s total share capital and number of voting rights at the latest at the end of each calendar month in which changes have occurred to the Company’s share capital or voting rights.

The capital reduction resolved at the Annual General Meeting on 28 April 2021 was realized and registered in the IT system of the Danish Business Authority on 2 June 2021.