CREDIT AGRICOLE SA 85% of Crédit Agricole S.A.'s shareholders chose the scrip dividend payment option

﻿ 85% of Crédit Agricole S.A.’s shareholders
Chose the scrip dividend payment option

Crédit Agricole S.A.’s Ordinary General Meeting approved on Wednesday 12 May 2021 an exceptional mechanism for the payment of the 2020 dividend, €0.80 per share, with a scrip dividend payment option.

The scrip dividend option was open from Thursday 20 May to Thursday 3 June 2021 inclusive and was taken up by 84.8% of shareholders, including SAS La Boétie, which represents 55.3% of capital at 31/03/2021.

The scrip dividend payment resulted in the issuance of 175,330,851 new ordinary shares that will be delivered and admitted to trading on Euronext Paris on Wednesday 9 June 2021.

These new shares carry dividend rights as of 1 January 2021 and have the same rights as the existing ordinary shares in Crédit Agricole S.A. As a result of the transaction, the share capital now amounts to €9,276,058,473, divided into 3,092,019,491 fully paid up ordinary shares with par value of €3 each.

The cash dividend will be paid on Wednesday 9 June 2021.

Moreover, in accordance with the announcements made at the time of the publication of Crédit Agricole Group’s 2020 annual results and with the authorization of the European Central Bank, Crédit Agricole S.A. intends to execute a share buyback program by the end of the year, for around 560 million euros, in order to offset Crédit Agricole S.A.’s Earning Per Share impact of minority shareholders take-up of the scrip dividend payment option.

