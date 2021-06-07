DGAP-News: Defence Therapeutics Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS RETAINS THE HUS COMPREHENSIVE CANCER CENTER TO OPTIMIZE ITS ACCUM-T-DM1 ADC THERAPEUTIC 07.06.2021 / 08:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vancouver, BC, Canada, June 7th, 2021 - Defence Therapeutics Inc. ("Defence" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce, after very encouraging preliminary in vivo results, the establishment of a collaboration with the HUS Comprehensive Cancer Center at Helsinki, Finland for the optimization of Defence's Accum-T-DM1 ADC Therapeutic. This Cancer Center is Finland's largest and most versatile cancer treatment center, their expertise is internationally highly valued and their treatment results are world-class.



The parties entered into a collaboration for the preclinical selection of an optimized Accum-T-DM1 conjugate based on in vitro assessments. These studies will not only highlight the additive effect mediated by Defence's, Accum technology, it will also guide the selection of optimal Accum-T-DM1 for further in vivo testing on breast and gastric cancer animal models.

T-DM1 (Ado-trastuzumab, Kadcyla(R)) approved by the FDA in 2013 to treat women with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer surpassed $1 billion in annual sales in 2019 to become the first ADC to hit blockbuster status. The Kadcyla(R) ADC antibody portion of this drug serves as a homing device to the chemotherapeutic drug emtansine. Clinical and pre-clinical studies have shown that intracellular drug delivery to breast cancer cells may not be optimal causing treatment resistance and recurrence.

Combining the Accum technology to the Kadcyla(R) ADC is expected to amplify the therapeutic index of the drug while potentially minimizing side effects observed in patients undergoing the therapy. Defence's Accum platform has been developed and tested in vitro to enhance the intracellular drug delivery on multiple ADCs that are FDA approved or under development.