 
checkAd

DGAP-News DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS RETAINS THE HUS COMPREHENSIVE CANCER CENTER TO OPTIMIZE ITS ACCUM-T-DM1 ADC THERAPEUTIC

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.06.2021, 08:30  |  102   |   |   

DGAP-News: Defence Therapeutics Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS RETAINS THE HUS COMPREHENSIVE CANCER CENTER TO OPTIMIZE ITS ACCUM-T-DM1 ADC THERAPEUTIC

07.06.2021 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

CSE: DTC      FSE: DTC      USOTC: DTCFF       PRESS RELEASE

DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS RETAINS THE HUS COMPREHENSIVE CANCER CENTER TO OPTIMIZE ITS ACCUM-T-DM1 ADC THERAPEUTIC

Vancouver, BC, Canada, June 7th, 2021 - Defence Therapeutics Inc. ("Defence" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce, after very encouraging preliminary in vivo results, the establishment of a collaboration with the HUS Comprehensive Cancer Center at Helsinki, Finland for the optimization of Defence's Accum-T-DM1 ADC Therapeutic. This Cancer Center is Finland's largest and most versatile cancer treatment center, their expertise is internationally highly valued and their treatment results are world-class.

The parties entered into a collaboration for the preclinical selection of an optimized Accum-T-DM1 conjugate based on in vitro assessments. These studies will not only highlight the additive effect mediated by Defence's, Accum technology, it will also guide the selection of optimal Accum-T-DM1 for further in vivo testing on breast and gastric cancer animal models.

T-DM1 (Ado-trastuzumab, Kadcyla(R)) approved by the FDA in 2013 to treat women with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer surpassed $1 billion in annual sales in 2019 to become the first ADC to hit blockbuster status. The Kadcyla(R) ADC antibody portion of this drug serves as a homing device to the chemotherapeutic drug emtansine. Clinical and pre-clinical studies have shown that intracellular drug delivery to breast cancer cells may not be optimal causing treatment resistance and recurrence.

Combining the Accum technology to the Kadcyla(R) ADC is expected to amplify the therapeutic index of the drug while potentially minimizing side effects observed in patients undergoing the therapy. Defence's Accum platform has been developed and tested in vitro to enhance the intracellular drug delivery on multiple ADCs that are FDA approved or under development.

Seite 1 von 3
Defence Therapeutics Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS RETAINS THE HUS COMPREHENSIVE CANCER CENTER TO OPTIMIZE ITS ACCUM-T-DM1 ADC THERAPEUTIC DGAP-News: Defence Therapeutics Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS RETAINS THE HUS COMPREHENSIVE CANCER CENTER TO OPTIMIZE ITS ACCUM-T-DM1 ADC THERAPEUTIC 07.06.2021 / 08:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BIKE24 plant Börsengang an Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse für 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Successful placement of EUR 150 million subsequent bonds at 102% of par ...
DGAP-Adhoc: 4finance S.A.: 4finance cancels $125 million of its USD 2022 bonds
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG: Veröffentlichung der Konzernbilanz und Einladung zum virtuellen Earnings ...
DGAP-News: MagForce AG unterstützt den Welthirntumortag und informiert über verschiedene ...
EQS-Adhoc: Belimo Holding AG: Deutliche Steigerung von Umsatz und Profitabilität im ersten Halbjahr 2021 ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS closed acquisition of Panasonic's European Consumer Battery Business
DGAP-News: BIKE24 plans listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange in 2021
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: Metalcorp Group resolves to issue a secured bond 2021/2026 with a volume of up to EUR 250 million ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MorphoSys AG übernimmt Constellation Pharmaceuticals und vereinbart strategische Partnerschaft und ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG erhöht Dividende auf EUR 0,28 je Aktie; Dr. Rolf Martin Schmitz neues Mitglied des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac ernennt Klaus Edvardsen zum Chief Development Officer
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I SE and HomeToGo GmbH executed Letter of Intent
DGAP-News: ETERNA veröffentlicht Zahlen für das erste Quartal 2021 und schlägt Stundung der Zinszahlungen ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Neuartiger Antikörper-Test eröffnet zusätzliches hohes Potenzial
Neue, genauere Schnelltest-Methode: Havn Life Sciences entwickelt präzise Methode für Psilocybin-Schnelltest
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG erhöht Profitabilität und bestätigt im Bereich V4Drive Zusammenarbeit mit ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATION APPLICATION
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:15 Uhr
Defence Therapeutics beauftragt das HUS Comprehensive Cancer Center mit der Optimierung des ADC-Therapeutikums Accum-T-DM1
14:45 Uhr
DGAP-News: Defence Therapeutics Inc.: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS BEAUFTRAGT DAS HUS COMPREHENSIVE CANCER CENTER MIT DER OPTIMIERUNG DES ADC-THERAPEUTIKUMS ACCUM-T-DM1 (deutsch)
14:45 Uhr
DGAP-News: Defence Therapeutics Inc.: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS BEAUFTRAGT DAS HUS COMPREHENSIVE CANCER CENTER MIT DER OPTIMIERUNG DES ADC-THERAPEUTIKUMS ACCUM-T-DM1
01.06.21
Defence Therapeutics Inc. verzeichnet Fortschritte bei den präklinischen Tests seines Impfprogramms gegen Infektionskrankheiten
01.06.21
DGAP-News: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS VERZEICHNET FORTSCHRITTE BEI DEN PRÄKLINISCHEN TESTS SEINES IMPFPROGRAMMS GEGEN INFEKTIONSKRANKHEITEN (deutsch)
01.06.21
DGAP-News: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS VERZEICHNET FORTSCHRITTE BEI DEN PRÄKLINISCHEN TESTS SEINES IMPFPROGRAMMS GEGEN INFEKTIONSKRANKHEITEN
01.06.21
DGAP-News: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS ADVANCES IN PRE-CLINICAL TESTING OF ITS INFECTIOUS DISEASE VACCINE PROGRAM
25.05.21
Der Krebsimpfstoff AccuVAC-D001 von Defence Therapeutics Inc. löst eine wirksame langanhaltende Antitumor-Antwort aus
25.05.21
DGAP-News: DER KREBSIMPFSTOFF ACCUVAC-D001 VON DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS LÖST EINE WIRKSAME LANGANHALTENDE ANTITUMOR-ANTWORT AUS (deutsch)
25.05.21
DGAP-News: DER KREBSIMPFSTOFF ACCUVAC-D001 VON DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS LÖST EINE WIRKSAME LANGANHALTENDE ANTITUMOR-ANTWORT AUS