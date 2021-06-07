DGAP-News: MagForce AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous MagForce AG Supports World Brain Tumor Day and Informs about Various Patient Events to Raise Awareness for One of the Deadliest Oncological Indications 07.06.2021 / 08:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, Germany, and Nevada, USA, June 7, 2021 - MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, Xetra: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology, offering the NanoTherm Therapy System for the treatment of brain tumors, supports World Brain Tumor Day on June 8th, 2021 and informs about various virtual patient events to raise awareness for this devastating disease.

"Though rare compared to other types of cancers, brain tumors, especially glioblastomas, are a devastating and mostly fatal disease. Despite major advances in treatment modalities, malignant tumors of the brain remain largely incurable and an unresolved therapeutic problem. At MagForce it is our mission to provide patients with a further treatment option and make our innovative approach based on nanotechnology available all over the world," said Ben Lipps, CEO of MagForce AG and MagForce USA, Inc. "Keeping in line with tradition, I am happy that MagForce once again has the opportunity to support affiliated brain tumor centers in their numerous activities for brain tumor patients and their caregivers on occasion of the World Brain Tumor Day."

Zwickau, Germany - Paracelsus Clinic Zwickau Hosts Patient Hotline "Meet a Professor"

In 2019, the Paracelsus Clinic Zwickau and MagForce announced their cooperation on the occasion of 20th anniversary of the World Brain Tumor Day, one of four clinics in Europe to offer MagForce's NanoTherm Therapy System for the treatment of brain tumors. Headed by Prof. Dr. med. habil. Jan-Peter Warnke, the department of neurosurgery cares for approximately 2,200 patients annually and performs an average of 1,500 surgeries per year, of which approximately 300 are primary gliomas.