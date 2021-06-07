Aino Health AB (publ), reg. number 559063-5073 (the “Company”) has today entered into a marketing agreement with Megadeals International AB (“Megadeals”). The objective of the agreement is to strengthen the Company’s marketing and sales. Based on the authorisation given on the annual general meeting on 24 May 2021, the board of the Company has today resolved on a directed issue of up to 342 857 new shares with deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption right. The issue is directed to Megadeals in order to set-off receivables Megadeals has on the Company due to the recently entered agreement regarding certain services and educations related to marketing.

The subscription price was determined to SEK 3.5 per new share, which corresponds to the market value as assessed by the board. The reason for deviation from the shareholders’ pre-emptive right is for the Company to use the proceeds for set-off of receivables Megadeals has on the Company due to an agreed advance payment related to the marketing agreement entered into by the parties. The new shares will be paid through set-off of Megadeals receivables of approximately SEK 1,200,000. The set-off is equivalent to the entire fixed renumeration Megadeal is entitled to according to the marketing agreement.