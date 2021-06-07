 
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Annual General Meeting 29 June 2021

Oslo, 7 June 2021: The shareholders of Adevinta ASA (the "Company") are hereby given notice of the Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday 29 June 2021, at 16:00 CEST to be held at the premises of Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS at Tjuvholmen allé 16 in Oslo. 

The Board of Directors has decided that the Annual General Meeting will be opened by Lars Knem Christie, partner at Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS.

In order to mitigate effects of the COVID-19, the Board of Directors encourages shareholders to be represented at the Annual General Meeting via proxy and not to be physically present. A proxy form is attached to the notice for the Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting will be efficiently conducted through, by strictly keeping to the agenda items. Further, it is expected that the Annual General Meeting can be followed live from the Company’s website www.adevinta.com to enable shareholders monitoring the meeting. 

The Company may be prevented from arranging the meeting as a physical meeting. Shareholders should note that additional information on proceedings of the meeting may be given on short notice and announced on the Company’s profile on www.newsweb.no and the Company’s website.


The notice for the Annual General Meeting and the recommendations from the Nomination
Committee are attached to this announcement. The annual report for 2020 and other relevant documents will be available on the Company’s website www.adevinta.com/ir.

*This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Adevinta
Adevinta is a global online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 9 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from job offers to real estate, cars, consumer goods and more. Adevinta’s portfolio includes more than 30 digital products and websites, attracting 1.3 billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, InfoJobs and Milanuncios in Spain, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brazil. Adevinta spun off from Schibsted ASA and publicly listed in Oslo, Norway in 2019. Adevinta is majority owned by Schibsted ASA and employs 4,700 people committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com.

 

 

