CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ADDITIONAL TIER 1 SECURITIES

GBP383,445,000 SUBMITTED FOR EXCHANGE BY EARLY PARTICIPATION DEADLINE

Crédit Agricole S.A. (the “Issuer”) today announces the early participation results of its invitation to offer to exchange any and all of its outstanding legacy Undated Deeply Subordinated Additional Tier 1 Fixed Rate Resettable GBP Notes (the “Existing Notes”) for an equivalent principal amount of its new Undated Deeply Subordinated Additional Tier 1 Fixed Rate Resettable GBP Notes (the “New Notes”) (the “Exchange Offer”). The Exchange Offer is being made on the terms and subject to the conditions described in the English-language exchange offer memorandum dated 20 May 2021 (the “Exchange Offer Memorandum”).

As of 5:00 p.m. London time (12:00 p.m. New York City time) on 4 June 2021 (the “Early Participation Deadline”), valid offers to exchange were received, and will be accepted in full for exchange by the Issuer, with respect to GBP383,445,000 of Existing Notes, exceeding the GBP250 million Minimum Exchange Condition amount. As a result, GBP383,445,000 of New Notes will be issued on 9 June 2021 (the “Early Participation Settlement Date”). Additionally, the Issuer will pay these early exchanging holders an Early Participation Amount of GBP1.00 per GBP1,000 principal amount of Existing Notes exchanged on the Early Participation Settlement Date. The Issuer will also pay these early exchanging holders accrued interest of GBP16.03 per GBP1,000 principal amount of Existing Notes.