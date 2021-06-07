 
checkAd

Philips and Elekta deepen strategic partnership in precise and individualized oncology care  

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021, 08:30  |  89   |   |   


June 7, 2021


Healthcare leaders partner to streamline the path from cancer diagnosis to survivorship for better outcomes

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Stockholm, Sweden Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), and Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) today signed agreements to deepen their existing strategic partnership to advance comprehensive and personalized cancer care through precision oncology solutions.

The extended collaboration builds on the two companies’ successful cooperation in the fast-emerging field of magnetic resonance (MR)-guided adaptive radiation therapy. Through deeper cross-portfolio collaboration, Philips and Elekta will utilize their complementary capabilities to further improve patient care.

Benefiting patients throughout the care pathway
Oncology care is transforming, driven by an increasingly precise diagnosis of each tumor, and a continuously expanding range of therapy options. To fully capitalize on these opportunities, healthcare providers require integrated solutions throughout the entire cancer care pathway, from diagnosis to treatment and follow-up.

This integrated approach has the potential to provide:

  • Quicker, more accurate visualization of the tumor
  • Easier decision of optimal treatment strategy
  • Earlier assessment of therapy response
  • More effective and efficient therapy delivery

The strengthened strategic partnership intends to further deliver a superior experience in diagnosis and adaptive, personalized treatments for clinicians, shorter treatment times and more precise therapy for patients, and lowered costs of care for healthcare providers.

“To capitalize on the opportunities presented by increasingly precise diagnosis and the fast-expanding range of therapies available for cancer patients, it’s essential to provide integrated systems and solutions that provide the right insights at the right time throughout each patient’s care journey,” said Kees Wesdorp, Chief Business Leader of Precision Diagnosis at Philips. “By deepening our already-successful collaboration with Elekta, we will accelerate towards our goal of providing clear care pathways and predictable outcomes for every cancer patient. Today’s announcement is an important next step in the implementation of our strategy in precision diagnosis.”

“I expect this extended partnership to unlock opportunities that will provide better outcomes for people with cancer,” said Gustaf Salford, Elekta’s President and CEO. “Together, we’ll combine advanced informatics and image-guided radiation therapy solutions to deliver greater precision in oncology. This means easier selection by clinicians of the optimal treatment strategy and more efficient and effective therapy delivery.”

In this preferred, although non-exclusive, partnership, Elekta and Philips will leverage their capabilities to pursue integrated vendor-agnostic solutions, enhancing interoperability between the two parties’ systems and software in order to drive precision in oncology.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Groves
Philips Global Press Office
Tel: +31 631 639 916
E-mail: mark.groves@philips.com

Mattias Thorsson
Vice President, Head of Corporate Communications, Elekta
Tel: +46 70 865 8012
E-mail: mattias.thorsson@elekta.com

Cecilia Ketels
Head of Investor Relations, Elekta
Tel: +46 76 611 76 25
E-mail: cecilia.ketels@elekta.com

About Royal Philips
Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2020 sales of EUR 17.3 billion and employs approximately 77,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

About Elekta
For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our more than 4,000 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to – and benefits from – more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

 

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Philips and Elekta deepen strategic partnership in precise and individualized oncology care   June 7, 2021Healthcare leaders partner to streamline the path from cancer diagnosis to survivorship for better outcomes Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Stockholm, Sweden – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), and Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Vaxart to Present at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
iSIGN Media Selected as Exclusive Technology Platform for Proof-of-Concept Installation for Contact ...
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION