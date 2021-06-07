 
Share buy-back Program

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 30/2021 – 7 JUNI 2021

On 3 March 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 9/2021 of 3 March 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 4 March 2021 to 30 June 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

  Number of
Shares 		Average purchase price Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 248,680 713.66 177,471,735.66
31 May 2021 4,000 790.64 3,162,572.00
1 June 2021 4,000 789.41 3,157,639.60
2 June 2021 4,000 789.88 3,159,509.20
3 June 2021 4,000 782.14 3,128,576.00
4 June 2021 4,000 783,24 3,132,941.20
Accumulated under the program 268,680 719.12 193,212,973.66

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,036,120 shares, corresponding to 2.1% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.

For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com


