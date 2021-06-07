Share buy-back Program
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 30/2021 – 7 JUNI 2021
On 3 March 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 9/2021 of 3 March 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the
European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be
realized in the period from 4 March 2021 to 30 June 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|
Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|248,680
|713.66
|177,471,735.66
|31 May 2021
|4,000
|790.64
|3,162,572.00
|1 June 2021
|4,000
|789.41
|3,157,639.60
|2 June 2021
|4,000
|789.88
|3,159,509.20
|3 June 2021
|4,000
|782.14
|3,128,576.00
|4 June 2021
|4,000
|783,24
|3,132,941.20
|Accumulated under the program
|268,680
|719.12
|193,212,973.66
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,036,120 shares, corresponding to 2.1% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.
For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com
