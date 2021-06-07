 
checkAd

Matas - Notice of annual general meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021, 08:57  |  94   |   |   

Company announcement no. 3 2021/22
Allerød, 7 June 2021


Notice of annual general meeting


The Board of Directors of Matas A/S hereby convenes the company’s annual general meeting to be held on

Tuesday, 29 June 2021, at 4:00 p.m.CEST
at Gorrissen Federspiel, Axeltorv 2, DK-1609 Copenhagen V

Due to the continued risk of the spread of COVID-19, Matas encourages shareholders to refrain from attending the annual general meeting in person. Instead, shareholders are encouraged to exercise their shareholder rights by giving proxy to the Board of Directors or by voting by correspondence prior to the annual general meeting. Shareholders will be able to follow the annual general meeting live via webcast. The annual general meeting will be conducted in Danish, and refreshments will not be served.

With a view to reduce the number of attendants at the annual general meeting, Matas will be represented only by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the CEO and the CFO.

The agenda of the annual general meeting will include the following business:

  1. The Board of Directors’ report on the Company’s activities in the past financial year
  2. Presentation and adoption of the audited annual report for the 2020/21 financial year including the auditors’ report
  3. Proposal for distribution of profit for the year according to the adopted financial statements, including declaration of dividends
  4. Discharge of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management
  5. Presentation of the remuneration report for advisory vote
  6. Approval of the level of remuneration of the Board of Directors for the 2021/22 financial year
  7. Election of members to the Board of Directors
  8. Appointment of auditor
  9. Consideration of proposals from the Board of Directors and/or shareholders.
    Proposals from the Board of Directors: 
    1. Proposal for authorisation to acquire treasury shares
    2. Proposal for adoption of the Company’s updated remuneration policy
    3. Proposal for authorisation to the chairman of the meeting
  10. Any other business


******

Complete proposals

Re agenda item 1
The Board of Directors proposes that the report by the Board of Directors be noted by the general meeting.

Re agenda item 2
The Board of Directors proposes that the audited annual report for the 2020/21 financial year be adopted by the general meeting.

Re agenda item 3
The Board of Directors proposes that dividends of DKK 2.00 per share of a nominal value of DKK 2.50 be distributed for the 2020/21 financial year. Dividends are expected to be paid on 2 July 2021, subject to adoption by the general meeting.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Matas - Notice of annual general meeting Company announcement no. 3 2021/22Allerød, 7 June 2021 Notice of annual general meeting The Board of Directors of Matas A/S hereby convenes the company’s annual general meeting to be held on Tuesday, 29 June 2021, at 4:00 p.m.CESTat …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Vaxart to Present at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
iSIGN Media Selected as Exclusive Technology Platform for Proof-of-Concept Installation for Contact ...
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION