Matas - Notice of annual general meeting

The Board of Directors of Matas A/S hereby convenes the company’s annual general meeting to be held on

Tuesday, 29 June 2021, at 4:00 p.m.CEST

at Gorrissen Federspiel, Axeltorv 2, DK-1609 Copenhagen V

Due to the continued risk of the spread of COVID-19, Matas encourages shareholders to refrain from attending the annual general meeting in person. Instead, shareholders are encouraged to exercise their shareholder rights by giving proxy to the Board of Directors or by voting by correspondence prior to the annual general meeting. Shareholders will be able to follow the annual general meeting live via webcast. The annual general meeting will be conducted in Danish, and refreshments will not be served.

With a view to reduce the number of attendants at the annual general meeting, Matas will be represented only by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the CEO and the CFO.

The agenda of the annual general meeting will include the following business:

The Board of Directors’ report on the Company’s activities in the past financial year Presentation and adoption of the audited annual report for the 2020/21 financial year including the auditors’ report

Proposal for distribution of profit for the year according to the adopted financial statements, including declaration of dividends

Discharge of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management

Presentation of the remuneration report for advisory vote Approval of the level of remuneration of the Board of Directors for the 2021/22 financial year

Election of members to the Board of Directors Appointment of auditor Consideration of proposals from the Board of Directors and/or shareholders.

Proposals from the Board of Directors: Proposal for authorisation to acquire treasury shares

Proposal for adoption of the Company’s updated remuneration policy

Proposal for authorisation to the chairman of the meeting

Complete proposals

Re agenda item 1

The Board of Directors proposes that the report by the Board of Directors be noted by the general meeting.

Re agenda item 2

The Board of Directors proposes that the audited annual report for the 2020/21 financial year be adopted by the general meeting.

Re agenda item 3

The Board of Directors proposes that dividends of DKK 2.00 per share of a nominal value of DKK 2.50 be distributed for the 2020/21 financial year. Dividends are expected to be paid on 2 July 2021, subject to adoption by the general meeting.