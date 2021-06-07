Blue Lagoon Ready to Ship 6,000+ Tonnes of High-Grade Mineralized Material to Mill for Processing

Expects To Generate First Cash From Sale of Gold And Silver ConcentrateVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:BLLG)(FSE:7BL)(OTCQB:BLAGF) is pleased to provide the following update on its, Dome …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the " Company ") (CSE:BLLG)(FSE:7BL)(OTCQB:BLAGF) is pleased to provide the following update on its, Dome Mountain Gold / Silver Project, an all-year road accessible project located a short 50-minute drive from Smithers B.C., that holds both an Environmental Management Act Permit (EMA) and a Mining Permit providing for up to 75,000 tonnes production annually. In addition, the property has 15 known high grade gold veins with 90% of the nearly 19,000 hectare property yet to be explored (see the Company's news release dated May 4, 2020).

SHIPPING AND PROCESSING

With the last underground mining at Dome Mountain taking place in 1992, the Company estimates that there is more than 6,000 tonnes of high-grade mineralized material that was never removed and remained stored underground. Having completed all the needed health and safety requirements outlined by the Ministry of Mines, including extensive underground bolting, and with a favourable trucking contract secured, the Company is ready to start removing this valuable material from its presently stored location underground and ship it to its toll milling partner, Nicola Mining, that has a state-of-the-art milling facility located in Merritt BC.

"We're very excited to be in a position to remove this high-grade material from the mine and ship it for processing and monetization," said Rana Vig, President and CEO of Blue Lagoon Resources. "The sale of this material will not only add cash to our treasury but will also give a clear signal to our current and potential shareholders that we are continuing to hit on our key milestones as we execute on a carefully thought-out plan that continues to move the Company forward towards its goal of completing the three key amendments required before getting the green light to recommence gold and silver mining production," he added.

Foto: Accesswire

Pictures above show first truck load of Dome mineralized material arriving at Nicola Mining in April 2021 that was sent by the Company to refine logistics and finalize optimal trucking routes.

In September 2017, over 5,000 tonnes of the mineralized material - that will be shipped to Nicola Mining for processing - was assayed and yielded the following results.