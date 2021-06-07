Virtual VOICE 2021 Developer Conference on June 21-23 Offers Robust Program for Members of Global IC Test Industry

The conference’s technical presentations are organized in eight tracks: Test Methodologies, T2000/T6391 Platforms, Testing Challenges in the Age of Convergence, Parametric Test, Factory Automation, 5G/Millimeter Wave, Hardware and Software Design Integration, and Hot Topics. The Partners’ Expo features headline sponsors AllianceATE , a virtual test and product-engineering organization, and ISE Labs ASE Group, the industry’s largest semiconductor engineering service provider, and a host of other companies.

TOKYO, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will host the Virtual VOICE 2021 Developer Conference on June 21-23 to highlight the newest solutions and best practices for testing semiconductor devices. Organized around the unifying theme of “Converging Technologies. Creating Possibilities.” this year’s event will include approximately 70 technical presentations, a Technology Kiosk Showcase providing the latest test solutions via virtual booths and presentations, virtual exhibits of test-related products and services at the Partners’ Expo, two keynote addresses plus a featured industry talk, and a follow-up Workshop Day on June 24.

In Virtual VOICE 2021’s first keynote speech on June 22, Dr. Kate Darling, a leading expert in robot ethics and a research specialist at the MIT Media Lab , will explore how technology design and related policy decisions are influenced by emotional connections between humans and life-like machines. Dr. Darling’s work has been featured in the New Yorker, Forbes, Wired, NPR, and more. In the second keynote address on June 23, Fredi Lajvardi, vice president of STEM initiatives for the Si Se Puede Foundation , will share his experiences working with a high-school robotics team that went on to win a national championship. Their story led to a major motion picture, a documentary, and an IMAX film. This year’s program also includes a featured industry talk, “The New Post-COVID, Post-Global Era: Semiconductor Industry Macro Trends,” by G. Dan Hutcheson, CEO and chairman of industry analyst firm VLSIresearch Inc.

For a look at all the activities scheduled during Virtual VOICE 2021, visit https://voice.advantest.com/ .

Online registration remains open through June 16 at https://voice.advantest.com/register/ . Group discounts for Advantest customers are available; email mktgcomms@advantest.com for more information.

Following Virtual VOICE 2021’s three-day run, an additional Workshop Day on June 24 offers practical, in-depth education on topical test issues. Participants may select among the half-day sessions on V93000 EXA Scale High Performance Computing, Edge Computation and 5G/mmWave technology. Details are posted at https://voice.advantest.com/workshop-day/ .



Stay connected with Virtual VOICE 2021 by following #VirtualVOICE2021 and @Advantest_ATE on Twitter or visiting https://voice.advantest.com/spread-the-word/ .

About the VOICE Developer Conference

Managed by a steering committee of volunteer representatives from Advantest and its customers, VOICE is the leading conference for the growing international community of users and strategic partners involved with Advantest’s V93000 and T2000 SoC test platforms as well as Advantest memory testers, handlers and test cell solutions. The conference offers a unique opportunity to take part in making semiconductor testing operations as efficient and cost-effective as possible. Attendees gain and share valuable test insights, build long-lasting relationships, and learn what’s new about Advantest test equipment, handlers and applications.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, smart medical devices and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications, produces multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, and offers groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com .

