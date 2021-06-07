 
Amex Reports High Grade Gold Near Surface and at Depth at the High Grade Zone (HGZ)

Autor: Accesswire
07.06.2021   

HGZ - near surface32.91 g/t Au over 6.40 metres, including 148.82 g/t Au over 1.40 metres, for a metal factor of 210 at a vertical depth of approximately 130.00 metres in hole PE-21-321 HGZ - at depth27.06 g/t Au over 8.85 metres, including 317.18 …

  • HGZ - near surface
    32.91 g/t Au over 6.40 metres, including 148.82 g/t Au over 1.40 metres, for a metal factor of 210 at a vertical depth of approximately 130.00 metres in hole PE-21-321
     
  • HGZ - at depth
    27.06 g/t Au over 8.85 metres, including 317.18 g/t Au over 0.70 metres, for a metal factor of 239 at a vertical depth of approximately 930.00 metres in hole PE-21-301
     
  • Numerous assay results are pending including 13 holes with visible gold in the HGZ

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Amex Exploration Inc. ("Amex or the Company") (TSX-V:AMX)(FRA:MX0)(OTCQX:AMXEF) is pleased to report additional drill results focused on definition drilling of the High Grade Zone ("HGZ") of the Eastern Gold Zone ("EGZ") on the Perron Gold Project, Quebec. See Figure 1 for a plan view of the geology of the EGZ and the mineralized zones.

Today's results are focused on definition drilling of the High Grade Zone as the Company works towards its maiden resource on the Perron Project. A complete list of results is available in Table 1 and presented in Figure 2. In addition to the results detailed below, Amex is awaiting results on over 22,000 samples at two labs from holes targeting the HGZ, Denise, and Grey Cat Zone, as well as regional exploration drilling. See Figure 2 for the location of the pending holes as well as those containing visible gold at the HGZ.

Jacques Trottier, PhD Executive Chairman of Amex said, "As we work towards a maiden resource it is important to demonstrate the exceptional high-grade nature and consistency of this High Grade Zone. Today we announced two additional holes with a metal factor of more than 200. Our goal is to demonstrate the continuity and predictability of this exceptional system. All the definition drilling holes that have been drilled inside the projected mineralized envelope to date have displayed a significant amount of visible gold and more important results are still to come. I am especially excited to see results from holes PE-21-338, PE-21-329, PE-21-307W1, PE-20-165W2 and PE-21-301W1. We have worked with our labs to shorten the assay turn around time for results and I am seeing a marked improvement. I look forward to reporting results on a more regular basis."

Amex Exploration Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: AMEX Exploration - aussichtsreiche Goldaktie mit hochgradigen Bohrergebnissen
09:03 Uhr
Amex berichtet hochgradiges Gold nahe der Oberfläche und in der Tiefe in der High Grade-Zone (HGZ)
04.06.21
Amex Appoints Dr. Luisa Morena to Board of Directors and Strengthens Corporate Governance
26.05.21
RE-TRANSMISSION: Amex Reports High Grade Zone Definition Drilling Results Up to 70.92 G/T Au Over 3.90 m and 25.12 G/T Au Over 4.95 m
26.05.21
Amex Reports High Grade Zone Definition Drilling Results Up to 70.92 G/T Au Over 3.90 m and 25.12 G/T Au Over 4.95 m
26.05.21
Amex meldet Ergebnisse der Definitionsbohrungen in der High Grade Zone: bis zu 70,92 g/t Au auf 3,90 m und 25,12 g/t Au auf 4,95 m
21.05.21
Goldexperte Bußler: Das Beste kommt erst noch
10.05.21
Amex Exploration veröffentlicht Unternehmensupdate und erinnert Aktionäre an Haupt- und Sonderversammlung per Webcast