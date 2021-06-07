 
Arkema Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 31 May to 04 June 2021

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 31 May to 04 June 2021

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the transaction

Financial instrument
identifier code

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

31/05/2021

FR0010313833

7516

108.3105

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

31/05/2021

FR0010313833

1154

108.3680

CEUX

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

31/05/2021

FR0010313833

381

108.3836

TQEX

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

01/06/2021

FR0010313833

3 849

108.2916

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

01/06/2021

FR0010313833

1025

108.2906

CEUX

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

01/06/2021

FR0010313833

203

108.3000

TQEX

