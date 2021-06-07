In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 31 May to 04 June 2021

Arkema Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 31 May to 04 June 2021

Regulatory News: In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 31 May to 04 June 2021 Name of …



