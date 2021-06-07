Arkema Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 31 May to 04 June 2021
Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 31 May to 04 June 2021
|
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument
identifier code
Total daily volume
(number of shares)
Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
31/05/2021
FR0010313833
7516
108.3105
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
31/05/2021
FR0010313833
1154
108.3680
CEUX
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
31/05/2021
FR0010313833
381
108.3836
TQEX
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
01/06/2021
FR0010313833
3 849
108.2916
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
01/06/2021
FR0010313833
1025
108.2906
CEUX
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
01/06/2021
FR0010313833
203
108.3000
TQEX
|
