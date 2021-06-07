 
AustriaTech With C-ITS towards safer roads in Europe

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.06.2021   

 The C-Roads Platform has worked on the harmonisation of C-ITS technologies since 2016 and now presents the current status of C-ITS as reliable service on the roads and in our cars all over Europe.

VIENNA, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems (C-ITS) have a beneficial impact on road safety. To guarantee a harmonised European solution, 18 states and 7 associated partners of the EU funded C-Roads Platform defined concrete standards for C-ITS services, developed recommendations for deployment and started testing these services in national pilots. Today C-Roads has proven that safety related traffic information can be transmitted from the infrastructure operator into the vehicle in real time and location based. To connect roads and vehicles, roadside devices and sensors have been placed along crucial road sections all across Europe. The technologies comprise of a mix of dedicated short-range frequencies (ITS-G5 standard) and cellular network-based communication to cover longer distances.

The common denominator within C-Roads for all testing and implementation activities between infrastructure operators and the vehicle industry is the harmonised communication profile of the C-Roads Platform. It was commonly elaborated and is available for free. By today, the harmonised communication profile was distributed to more than 480 persons and institutions from 50 countries all over the world.

Since 2016, roads all across Europe have been equipped with intelligent infrastructure to support European travellers. Starting with hot spots along motorways and cities, a total of 20,000 km of road sections were equipped with ITS-G5 units while 100,000 km overall are now covered with cellular/long-range communication technologies. At the same time, more than 3,000 hours were invested in comprehensive testing of cars and services all over Europe, closely coordinated with key OEM representatives.

Contact

AustriaTech GmbH
Katharina Schüller
Head of Communications
Tel: +43/1/2633444-48
Katharina.Schueller@austriatech.at
http://www.austriatech.at 
http://www.c-roads.eu 




