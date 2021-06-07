The C-Roads Platform has worked on the harmonisation of C-ITS technologies since 2016 and now presents the current status of C-ITS as reliable service on the roads and in our cars all over Europe.

VIENNA, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems (C-ITS) have a beneficial impact on road safety. To guarantee a harmonised European solution, 18 states and 7 associated partners of the EU funded C-Roads Platform defined concrete standards for C-ITS services, developed recommendations for deployment and started testing these services in national pilots. Today C-Roads has proven that safety related traffic information can be transmitted from the infrastructure operator into the vehicle in real time and location based. To connect roads and vehicles, roadside devices and sensors have been placed along crucial road sections all across Europe. The technologies comprise of a mix of dedicated short-range frequencies (ITS-G5 standard) and cellular network-based communication to cover longer distances.