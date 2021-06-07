 
checkAd

Surplus for Swedish central government in May 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021, 09:30  |  72   |   |   

Surplus for Swedish central government in May 2021

Swedish central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 36.9 billion in May, which was in line with the Debt Office's forecast. Central government tax income were slightly higher than expected, but at the same time payments were higher.

The primary balance was SEK 2.4 billion lower than the forecast. This was mainly due to payments from governments agencies being approximately SEK 6 billion higher than forecast, including higher payments from the Legal, Financial and Administrative Services Agency and the Swedish Arts Council. The higher payments were partly counteracted by tax income being approximately SEK 4 billion higher than the forecast.

The Debt Office’s net lending to government agencies etc. was SEK 1.9 billion lower than forecasted. This is explained by lower lending to a number of government agencies.

Interest payments on central government debt were SEK 0.5 billion lower than forecasted.

For the twelve-month period up to the end of May 2021, central government payments resulted in a deficit of SEK 121.4 billion.

Central government debt amounted to SEK 1 200 billion at the end of May.

The outcome for June 2021 will be published on July 7 at 9.30 a.m.

The preliminary date for publishing new forecasts for 2021–2023 is October 27.

Contact

Press Secretary, +46 (0)8 613 47 01

Budget balance and central government net borrowing requirement1 (SEK million)
  Outcome Forecast Deviation Acc.    Dev2 Outcome 12-month
Budget balance 36,939 36,937 2 2 -121,386
Net borrowing requirement  -36,939 -36,937 -2 -2 121,386
Primary balance3 -39,520 -41,895 2,375 2,375 128,597
Net lending to agencies etc.4 1,362 3,243 -1,882 -1,882 -17,506
Interest payments on central government debt 1,220 1,715 -495 -495 10,295
  - Interest on loans in SEK 1,083 1,500 -416 -416 13,692
  - Interest on loans in foreign currency -37 -39 2 2 -690
  - Realised currency gains and losses 173 255 -81 -81 -2,707
1 The net borrowing requirement corresponds to the budget balance with opposite sign.
2 Sum of monthly forecast deviations since last forecast.
3 Net of the state's primary expenditure and income.
4 The net of government agencies etc. deposits and loans in the state’s internal bank. The net lending includes both current government operations and temporary occurrences which can be decided on short notice. The net lending affects the net borrowing requirement and central government debt, but are not covered by the Central government expenditure ceiling.

More data on the borrowing requirement and government debt

The monthly outcome of the central government net borrowing requirement is included in the official statistics of Sweden.

The Debt Office published their latest forecast on the Swedish economy and central government borrowing on 27 May: Forecast and analysis 2021:2

 

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Surplus for Swedish central government in May 2021 Surplus for Swedish central government in May 2021 Swedish central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 36.9 billion in May, which was in line with the Debt Office's forecast. Central government tax income were slightly higher …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Vaxart to Present at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Digihost Announces Launch of the DigiGreen Initiative
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION