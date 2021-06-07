G4S International Finance plc Publication of Annual Report and Financial Statements for year ended 31 December 2020 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 07.06.2021, 09:51 | 62 | 0 | 0 07.06.2021, 09:51 | 7 June 2021 G4S International Finance plc Publication of Annual Report and Financial Statements for year ended 31 December 20 20 G4S announces that G4S International Finance plc's annual audited unconsolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 have been published. G4S International Finance plc’s annual report and financial statements 2020 are available at https://www.g4s.com/emtn and a copy has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism G4S International Finance plc LEI - IC69WB2PZI06SM0YFI11







