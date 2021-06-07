 
checkAd

Endoscopy Visualization Systems Market Size Worth $35.0 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.06.2021, 10:05  |  101   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global endoscopy visualization systems market size is expected to reach USD 35.0 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2028. Significant increase in the number of endoscopic procedures and increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries are major factors contributing to the expansion of the market. Owing to the advantages of endoscopy over open surgeries, significant cost savings, and favorable government reimbursement policies, the demand for endoscopy is increasing. This coupled with the rapid adoption of advanced diagnostic tools has created a need for advanced visualization techniques. As a result, various manufacturers are focusing on introducing systems and components with better visualization capabilities. For instance, in September 2020, PENTAX Medical, a division of Hoya Corporation announced the launch of J10 Series Ultrasound Video Gastroscopes that offers renowned image quality and enhanced mobility.

Grand View Research Logo

Key suggestions from the report:

  • The market is anticipated to witness significant growth by 2028 owing to increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures
  • The endoscopic visualization systems segment dominated the market in 2020, owing to the introduction of new products in the market
  • The 4K segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to high-quality images produced by ultra HD systems when compared to full HD
  • North America dominated the market in 2020 owing to the rising number of government-sponsored cancer screening programs and greater adoption of advanced diagnostic tools

Read 150 page research report with ToC on "Endoscopy Visualization Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type, By Resolution Type (4K, FHD Resolution), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/endoscopy-visualization-systems-market

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Endoscopy Visualization Systems Market Size Worth $35.0 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global endoscopy visualization systems market size is expected to reach USD 35.0 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Match Group Partners With the UK Government To Promote COVID-19 Vaccinations
Rising Health-Conscious Customer Pool Boosts Demand Opportunities for Nutrition bars Market Players: TMR
Endoscopy Visualization Systems Market Size Worth $35.0 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Small Retail Pharmacies likely targets of Larger Chains in Malaysia Retail Pharmacy Market: Ken Research
King C. Gillette Is Here To Revolutionize The Male Grooming Experience
Saudi Arabia E-Learning Market is expected to reach over USD 1 billion in terms of Revenue by 2025: Ken Research
Soldo Data Reveals CFOs Caution Cashflow And Overspending Will Challenge Economic Recovery
Manufacturers in Laparoscopy Devices Market Lean on Leveraging the Popularity of Robotic-assisted Surgeries to Consolidate Position during 2020 - 2030: TMR
ORTHO OPTIX Reader Completes Transfusion Medicine Portfolio, Now Available in the United States and ...
Infosys Collaborates with Archrock for Digital Technology Integration
Titel
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
Bitcoin Association appoints new global ambassadors to Switzerland and the United Kingdom to ...
Teneo Launches Global Restructuring Business
Tukatech Releases New Products for Demand Manufacturing, Micro-Factories and Made to Order
Match Group Partners With the UK Government To Promote COVID-19 Vaccinations
From $1.5 Billion in 2020, 5G Infrastructure Market To Expand Rapidly Says P&S Intelligence
Moonbug Entertainment and Amazon Kids+ Team Up to Create Premium Original Productions for Kids
Infosys and Roland-Garros Bridge the Experience Gap for the Global Tennis Ecosystem with AI, ...
Value-Based Care Market to Reach US$ 7.3 Billion by 2027 Globally |CAGR: 20.3%| UnivDatos Market Insights
Titel
6 of the Top 20 Global Pharmaceutical Companies Standardizing on Veeva Vault QMS
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
Novavax Announces Positive Preclinical Data for Combination Influenza and COVID-19 Vaccine ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
PoS terminal manufacturer BBPOS to use Panthronics' high-performance NFC controller in next ...
Huma raises $130 million financing to scale its digital health platform for better care and ...
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus