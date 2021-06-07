SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global endoscopy visualization systems market size is expected to reach USD 35.0 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2028. Significant increase in the number of endoscopic procedures and increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries are major factors contributing to the expansion of the market. Owing to the advantages of endoscopy over open surgeries, significant cost savings, and favorable government reimbursement policies, the demand for endoscopy is increasing. This coupled with the rapid adoption of advanced diagnostic tools has created a need for advanced visualization techniques. As a result, various manufacturers are focusing on introducing systems and components with better visualization capabilities. For instance, in September 2020, PENTAX Medical, a division of Hoya Corporation announced the launch of J10 Series Ultrasound Video Gastroscopes that offers renowned image quality and enhanced mobility.

Key suggestions from the report:

The market is anticipated to witness significant growth by 2028 owing to increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures

The endoscopic visualization systems segment dominated the market in 2020, owing to the introduction of new products in the market

The 4K segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to high-quality images produced by ultra HD systems when compared to full HD

North America dominated the market in 2020 owing to the rising number of government-sponsored cancer screening programs and greater adoption of advanced diagnostic tools

Read 150 page research report with ToC on "Endoscopy Visualization Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type, By Resolution Type (4K, FHD Resolution), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/endoscopy-visualization-systems-market