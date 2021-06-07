

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



07.06.2021 / 10:10

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Adi Last name(s): Drotleff

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Mensch und Maschine Software SE

b) LEI

391200KPS0L1YQ88JY41

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006580806

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares through the transfer of dividend rights in connection with the share dividend

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 61.11 EUR 4804223.76 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 61.11 EUR 4804223.76 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-06-04; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

