DGAP-News ESGTI AG: Annual General Meeting June 30, 2021
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 07.06.2021, 10:13 | 72 | 0 |
|
DGAP-News: ESGTI AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Invitation to the Annual General Meeting
Date and Time: 30 June 2021 - 10:00 o'clock
Venue: At the offices of the company, Bösch 37, 6331 Hunenberg, Switzerland
The agenda and motions of the Board of Directors, together with the annual reports, are available for download at:
https://esgti.com/for-investors/#corporateinformation
Shareholders who wish to attend the meeting need to register.
Andreas Bihrer
Chairman
07.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ESGTI AG
|Bösch 37
|6331 Huenenberg
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 500 9983
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@esgti.com
|Internet:
|www.esgti.com
|ISIN:
|CH0298294981
|WKN:
|A1409X
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin
|EQS News ID:
|1204917
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1204917 07.06.2021ESGTI Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0