DGAP-News: ESGTI AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

ESGTI AG: Annual General Meeting June 30, 2021



07.06.2021 / 10:13

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Invitation to the Annual General Meeting

Date and Time: 30 June 2021 - 10:00 o'clock

Venue: At the offices of the company, Bösch 37, 6331 Hunenberg, Switzerland



The agenda and motions of the Board of Directors, together with the annual reports, are available for download at:

https://esgti.com/for-investors/#corporateinformation



Shareholders who wish to attend the meeting need to register.



Andreas Bihrer

Chairman

Shareholders who wish to attend the meeting need to register.Andreas BihrerChairman