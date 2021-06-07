 
checkAd

DGAP-News ESGTI AG: Annual General Meeting June 30, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.06.2021, 10:13  |  72   |   |   

DGAP-News: ESGTI AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
ESGTI AG: Annual General Meeting June 30, 2021

07.06.2021 / 10:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Invitation to the Annual General Meeting
Date and Time: 30 June 2021 - 10:00 o'clock
Venue: At the offices of the company, Bösch 37, 6331 Hunenberg, Switzerland

The agenda and motions of the Board of Directors, together with the annual reports, are available for download at:
https://esgti.com/for-investors/#corporateinformation

Shareholders who wish to attend the meeting need to register.

Andreas Bihrer
Chairman
 

07.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: ESGTI AG
Bösch 37
6331 Huenenberg
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 500 9983
E-mail: investor-relations@esgti.com
Internet: www.esgti.com
ISIN: CH0298294981
WKN: A1409X
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin
EQS News ID: 1204917

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1204917  07.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1204917&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetESGTI Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News ESGTI AG: Annual General Meeting June 30, 2021 DGAP-News: ESGTI AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM ESGTI AG: Annual General Meeting June 30, 2021 07.06.2021 / 10:13 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Invitation to the Annual General MeetingDate and Time: 30 June …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BIKE24 plant Börsengang an Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse für 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Successful placement of EUR 150 million subsequent bonds at 102% of par ...
DGAP-Adhoc: 4finance S.A.: 4finance cancels $125 million of its USD 2022 bonds
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG: Veröffentlichung der Konzernbilanz und Einladung zum virtuellen Earnings ...
DGAP-News: MagForce AG unterstützt den Welthirntumortag und informiert über verschiedene ...
EQS-Adhoc: Belimo Holding AG: Deutliche Steigerung von Umsatz und Profitabilität im ersten Halbjahr 2021 ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS closed acquisition of Panasonic's European Consumer Battery Business
DGAP-News: BIKE24 plans listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange in 2021
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: Metalcorp Group resolves to issue a secured bond 2021/2026 with a volume of up to EUR 250 million ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MorphoSys AG übernimmt Constellation Pharmaceuticals und vereinbart strategische Partnerschaft und ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG erhöht Dividende auf EUR 0,28 je Aktie; Dr. Rolf Martin Schmitz neues Mitglied des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac ernennt Klaus Edvardsen zum Chief Development Officer
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I SE and HomeToGo GmbH executed Letter of Intent
DGAP-News: ETERNA veröffentlicht Zahlen für das erste Quartal 2021 und schlägt Stundung der Zinszahlungen ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Neuartiger Antikörper-Test eröffnet zusätzliches hohes Potenzial
Neue, genauere Schnelltest-Methode: Havn Life Sciences entwickelt präzise Methode für Psilocybin-Schnelltest
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG erhöht Profitabilität und bestätigt im Bereich V4Drive Zusammenarbeit mit ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATION APPLICATION
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:13 Uhr
DGAP-News: ESGTI AG: Ordentliche Generalversammlung 30. Juni 2021 (deutsch)
10:13 Uhr
DGAP-News: ESGTI AG: Ordentliche Generalversammlung 30. Juni 2021