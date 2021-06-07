 
Citi Appointed as Depositary Bank for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc’s ADR Programme

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.06.2021, 10:00  |  49   |   |   

Citi, acting through Citibank N.A., has been appointed by Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (“Centessa”), a next-generation biopharmaceutical company, to act as depositary bank for its American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) programme.

Centessa’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “CNTA”. Each ADS represents one ordinary share of the company.

Commenting on the appointment, Dirk Jones, Global Head of Issuer Services, at Citi said: “We look forward to supporting Centessa’s ADR programme and expanding the company’s investor outreach through the expertise of our Investor Relations Advisory team and the breadth of our global equity distribution network.”

For more information on Citi’s Depositary Receipt Services, please visit www.citi.com/dr

About Centessa
 Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a next-generation biopharmaceutical company that aims to reshape the traditional drug development process. The company applies an asset-centric R&D model at scale to advance a portfolio of programs led by industry-leading teams. Each program is developed by one of ten Centessa subsidiaries and supported by centralized infrastructure and the Centessa management team.

Additional information may be found at www.centessa.com

About Citi
 Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

