ICG Enterprise Trust Plc Director Declaration Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 07.06.2021, 10:00 | 71 | 0 | 0 07.06.2021, 10:00 | ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”) 7 June 2021 Director Declaration In accordance with the Listing Rules, ICG Enterprise Trust plc announces that Jane Tufnell, an independent, non-executive Director and Chair of the Company, will resign as a non-executive director of Record plc following Record plc's Annual General Meeting on 27 July 2021. Company Secretary enquires: Andy Lewis/Claire Barnett, Company Secretariat, ICG +44 (0) 20 3545 2000 Analyst / Investor enquiries: James Caddy, Investor Relations, ICG +44 (0) 20 3545 2000 Media: Ed Gascoigne Pees, Eddie Livingstone-Learmonth, Camarco +44 (0) 20 3757 4993







