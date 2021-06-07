 
Philips highlights integrated informatics solutions at virtual HIMSS & Health 2.0 European Health Conference 2021

June 7, 2021

  • Intelligent, scalable, secure and interoperable solutions seamlessly connect people, technology and data to support clinical decisions at every point of care to help improve health outcomes, patient and staff experience and reduce cost of care
  • Philips shares its vision on how digital transformation is driving the delivery of healthcare for more resilient systems

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, will showcase its latest connected, secure and scalable informatics solutions at the HIMSS and Health 2.0 European Congress, taking place virtually from June 7 - 9, 2021. Philips will showcase its deep clinical and operational expertise and innovations that foster collaboration and optimize workflows, helping clinicians and health system leaders to improve health outcomes, patient and staff experiences and reduce cost of care.   

The pandemic has prompted a focus on virtual care as it showed its value as a scalable enabler to help deliver quality care when resources are limited. Care providers are looking for informatics solutions and technology infrastructures that help them to support this new model of care for both elective and acute settings. Findings of the recently published Future Health Index indicate that nearly two in three healthcare leaders are currently prioritizing investments in telehealth. The last year also underscored the need for centralized and efficient data management. To help clinicians improve patient outcomes and reduce the tremendous workload of healthcare workers, interoperability and vendor agnostic solutions are key to integrating data to drive predictive and actionable insights, and for those insights to be disseminated efficiently and effectively across the healthcare network so that the right care can be delivered at the right time, anywhere.

“The digital transformation helps to change the delivery of healthcare. To drive improvements in quality and efficiency of care, organizations must leverage integrated informatics solutions,” said Roy Jakobs, Chief Business Leader Connected Care, Philips. “At this year’s HIMSS & Health 2.0 European Health Conference, we’re excited to showcase our robust, interoperable infrastructures that unite devices, data, technology, and people. Our deep clinical and operational expertise delivers connected and secure informatics solutions that are scalable across clinical and operational departments, to help empower the people behind the data - from our cloud-enabled digital platforms, to our patient engagement, to our virtual care solutions.”

