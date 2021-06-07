Notice of Afarak Group Plc's Annual General Meeting

Notice is given to the shareholders of Afarak Group Plc (“Afarak”) of the Annual General Meeting to be held on 29 June 2021 at 2 p.m. the company´s headquarter, address Kaisaniemenkatu 4, 00100 Helsinki, Finland. The shareholders of the company may participate in the meeting and exercise their shareholder rights only by voting in advance or by way of proxy representation and by presenting counterproposals and asking questions in advance. It is not possible to attend the meeting in person. Instructions for shareholders can be found in part C of this Notice.

The Board of Directors has resolved on exceptional meeting procedures based on the temporary legislation (677/2020) which entered into force October 3, 2020. In order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic the company has taken precautionary measures enabled by the temporary legislation in order to be able to convene the Annual General Meeting in a foreseeable meaning, considering the health and safety of the company’s shareholders, personnel and other stakeholders.

The aim is to keep the Annual General Meeting as short as possible, while ensuring that all legal obligations are fulfilled. The Members of the Board of the Directors or CEO will not participate in the Annual General Meeting and there will be no addresses by the Board or Management at the meeting.

MATTERS ON THE AGENDA OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING:





The following matters will be considered at the General Meeting:

1. Opening of the meeting

2. Calling the meeting to order

Attorney-at-Law Mika Taberman shall act as the Chairman of the meeting.

If due to weighty reasons Mika Taberman is not able to act as Chairman, the Board shall appoint another person it deems best suitable to act as Chairman.

3. Election of persons to scrutinize the minutes and to supervise the counting of votes





Attorney-at-law Kalle Klemetti shall scrutinize the minutes and supervise the counting of the votes.

If Kalle Klemetti due to weighty reasons is not able to act as the person to scrutinize the minutes and to supervise the counting of the votes, the Board shall appoint another person it deems best suitable to act as the person to scrutinize the minutes and to supervise the counting of votes.