 
checkAd

NOTICE OF AFARAK GROUP PLC'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021, 10:00  |  95   |   |   

09:00 London, 11:00 Helsinki, 7 June 2021 - Afarak Group Plc (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

Notice of Afarak Group Plc's Annual General Meeting

Notice is given to the shareholders of Afarak Group Plc (“Afarak”) of the Annual General Meeting to be held on 29 June 2021 at 2 p.m. the company´s headquarter, address Kaisaniemenkatu 4, 00100 Helsinki, Finland. The shareholders of the company may participate in the meeting and exercise their shareholder rights only by voting in advance or by way of proxy representation and by presenting counterproposals and asking questions in advance. It is not possible to attend the meeting in person. Instructions for shareholders can be found in part C of this Notice.

The Board of Directors has resolved on exceptional meeting procedures based on the temporary legislation (677/2020) which entered into force October 3, 2020. In order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic the company has taken precautionary measures enabled by the temporary legislation in order to be able to convene the Annual General Meeting in a foreseeable meaning, considering the health and safety of the company’s shareholders, personnel and other stakeholders.

The aim is to keep the Annual General Meeting as short as possible, while ensuring that all legal obligations are fulfilled. The Members of the Board of the Directors or CEO will not participate in the Annual General Meeting and there will be no addresses by the Board or Management at the meeting.

  1. MATTERS ON THE AGENDA OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING:

The following matters will be considered at the General Meeting:

1.   Opening of the meeting

2.   Calling the meeting to order

Attorney-at-Law Mika Taberman shall act as the Chairman of the meeting.

If due to weighty reasons Mika Taberman is not able to act as Chairman, the Board shall appoint another person it deems best suitable to act as Chairman.

3.   Election of persons to scrutinize the minutes and to supervise the counting of votes

Attorney-at-law Kalle Klemetti shall scrutinize the minutes and supervise the counting of the votes.

If Kalle Klemetti due to weighty reasons is not able to act as the person to scrutinize the minutes and to supervise the counting of the votes, the Board shall appoint another person it deems best suitable to act as the person to scrutinize the minutes and to supervise the counting of votes.

Seite 1 von 7



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NOTICE OF AFARAK GROUP PLC'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 09:00 London, 11:00 Helsinki, 7 June 2021 - Afarak Group Plc (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR) Notice of Afarak Group Plc's Annual General Meeting Notice is given to the shareholders of Afarak Group Plc (“Afarak”) of the Annual General Meeting to be …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Vaxart to Present at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Digihost Announces Launch of the DigiGreen Initiative
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION