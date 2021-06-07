 
Soldo Data Reveals CFOs Caution Cashflow And Overspending Will Challenge Economic Recovery

  • UK CFOs are forecasting that their businesses will not recover from the COVID-19 pandemic until October 2022.
  • The majority of CFOs agree that now is the time to ramp up investment to catalyse recovery – although cashflow, overspending and poor forecasts present challenges.
  • 60% of UK businesses cut their spending last financial year, with the average business reducing expenditure by 14% across the UK.
  • £153 billion reduction in business spending across UK during the 20/21 financial year.

LONDON, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CFOs across the UK warn that cashflow and overspending are the main barriers to their organisation's financial recovery. The research, commissioned by Soldo, a European pay and spend automation platform, found that 60% of CFOs are forecasting that their business will not recover to pre-pandemic levels until October 2022. 3% of CFOs that say their business has already recovered, while 2% forecast recovery is still over five years away.

Investment Spending Reduced in The Early Stages Of The Pandemic

60% of UK businesses cut their spending in response to the pandemic, with the average business reducing expenditure by 14% in the last financial year. Economists have modelled this data, suggesting that across the UK, business spending was reduced by £153 billion in 2020/2021.

Soldo's research found that the average reduction in business spending in the last financial year (20/21) was as follows;

  • Small firms (up to 50 employees) - £417,553
  • Medium sized firms (51 – 500 employees) - £4,011,651
  • Corporates (501+ employees) - £17,251,279

Reductions in inventory and staffing costs (including contractors, reduction of permanent headcount and a freeze in the recruitment of new talent) were the main areas where business reduced their expenditure. Nevertheless, the majority of CFOs (60%) acknowledge that now is the time to re-start business spending to drive recovery as quickly as possible. Finance professionals acknowledge that there are numerous challenges associated with ramping up investment. The following were cited as the top 5 difficulties:

