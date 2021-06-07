 
Empower Clinics Signs Six Agreements for New Clinic Locations with National Pharmacy Group

Clinic buildouts to commence in Ontario, Canada with annualized revenues for the six locations estimated between $12 million and $18 million CAD

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CBDT:CSE) (8EC:Frankfurt) (EPWCF:OTCQB) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens - is pleased to announce the signing of six Letters of Intent (LOI's) to open medical healthcare centers with REXALL/PHARMA PLUS PHARMACIES LTD the second largest pharmacy group in Canada.

It is proposed that Empower will act as a subtenant for these initial six locations to build and operate health care centers as a key driver of Empower's national clinic expansion strategy. Services include full primary care led by medical doctors plus paramedical services with practitioners providing services including chiropractic care, physiotherapy and more. Beneficiaries of these services include the pharmacies large existing customer base in addition to patients in the wider communities each location will serve.

Using Empower's expertise in physician recruitment and clinic management, these clinics are estimated to serve thousands of patients per location once fully constructed, with four to six medical doctors and healthcare practitioners per location, respectively.

"With estimated annual revenues of $2,000,000 - $4,000,000 per location, it's not an understatement to call this a big acceleration of our game-changing growth strategy for both our patients and shareholders." said Steven McAuley, Chairman & CEO of Empower Clinics. "Working with national pharmacy brands both in Canada and the U.S. is proving to be the correct strategy, the correct plan, the correct path forward."

PROPOSED NEW CLINIC LOCATIONS

117B Cedar St. Sudbury, Ontario (3900 square ft)

350 Cresthaven Dr. Ottawa, Ontario (1500 square ft)

3701 Lakeshore Blvd W. Toronto, Ontario (1800 square ft)

401 St. Clair Street Chatham, Ontario (2500 square ft)

85 George St. N. Peterborough, Ontario (2000 square ft)

3 N Service Rd. St. Catharines, Ontario (2500 square ft)

HEALTH CARE SERVICES TO BE DELIVERED

Empower will be opening primary care and para-medical healthcare services in its various locations.

Primary care services include:

  • Family physicians
  • Walk-in physicians
  • Tele-medicine and virtual care

Paramedical services include:

  • Chiropractic
  • Physiotherapy
  • Registered Massage Therapy
  • Chiropody
  • Acupuncturists
  • Osteopaths
  • Nutritionists

ADDITIONAL HEALTH CARE SERVICES EXPECTED TO BE ADDED

