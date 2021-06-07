 
checkAd

Oiltanking utilises Azur Drones' autonomous system to advance safety and operations at Copenhagen Terminal

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.06.2021, 10:33  |  102   |   |   


DGAP-Media / 07.06.2021 / 10:33
Hamburg/Copenhagen, June 7, 2021 - Oiltanking and Azur Drones have successfully equipped Oiltanking's terminal in Copenhagen with state-of-the-art drone technology to support safety and operations. The project is part of Oiltanking's digital transformation as it enhances the use of smart and sophisticated digital technology at its sites.

Safety is at the heart of Oiltanking operations. With its 56 tanks, the Oiltanking Copenhagen terminal handles and stores up to 460,000 cbm of clean petroleum products and fuel oil in a safe and reliable manner. By installing modern autonomous drone technologies, Oiltanking advances its safety performance and improves operations management at its terminals. The drone technology by Azur Drones effectively supplements existing comprehensive measures such as regular inspections by operators and fixed video surveillance with a holistic, flexible and smart GPS driven monitoring system of Oiltanking's operations.

Fully autonomous, Azur Drones' Skeyetech system provides around-the-clock service and security. It carries out day and night security patrolling, as well as operation specific flights, such as pipeline inspection during imports and exports or during pumping to Copenhagen airport Kastrup (CPH). Thanks to its thermal imaging camera, the drone also performs temperature control of specific pumps. Skeyetech drone is ready to take off 24/7 from its on-site docking station. It is operated directly from Oiltanking Copenhagen Terminal control room thanks to its integrations into the existing video surveillance software of the site. The installation of this technology has been authorized by the Denmark Civil Aviation Administration.

"Health, safety, and environmental protection are key values for Oiltanking," comments Karl Henrik Dahl, Vice President Nordics at Oiltanking, one of the largest independent tank storage providers for gases, chemicals and petroleum products worldwide. "The fully autonomous drone technology not only allows us to support our operations while strengthening the security and safety of our sites but also enhances the use of smart and sophisticated digital technology at our sites."
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Oiltanking utilises Azur Drones' autonomous system to advance safety and operations at Copenhagen Terminal DGAP-Media / 07.06.2021 / 10:33 Hamburg/Copenhagen, June 7, 2021 - Oiltanking and Azur Drones have successfully equipped Oiltanking's terminal in Copenhagen with state-of-the-art drone technology to support safety and operations. The project is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BIKE24 plant Börsengang an Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse für 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Successful placement of EUR 150 million subsequent bonds at 102% of par ...
DGAP-Adhoc: 4finance S.A.: 4finance cancels $125 million of its USD 2022 bonds
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG: Veröffentlichung der Konzernbilanz und Einladung zum virtuellen Earnings ...
DGAP-News: MagForce AG unterstützt den Welthirntumortag und informiert über verschiedene ...
EQS-Adhoc: Belimo Holding AG: Deutliche Steigerung von Umsatz und Profitabilität im ersten Halbjahr 2021 ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS closed acquisition of Panasonic's European Consumer Battery Business
DGAP-News: BIKE24 plans listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange in 2021
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: Metalcorp Group resolves to issue a secured bond 2021/2026 with a volume of up to EUR 250 million ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MorphoSys AG übernimmt Constellation Pharmaceuticals und vereinbart strategische Partnerschaft und ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG erhöht Dividende auf EUR 0,28 je Aktie; Dr. Rolf Martin Schmitz neues Mitglied des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac ernennt Klaus Edvardsen zum Chief Development Officer
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I SE and HomeToGo GmbH executed Letter of Intent
DGAP-News: ETERNA veröffentlicht Zahlen für das erste Quartal 2021 und schlägt Stundung der Zinszahlungen ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Neuartiger Antikörper-Test eröffnet zusätzliches hohes Potenzial
Neue, genauere Schnelltest-Methode: Havn Life Sciences entwickelt präzise Methode für Psilocybin-Schnelltest
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG erhöht Profitabilität und bestätigt im Bereich V4Drive Zusammenarbeit mit ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATION APPLICATION
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...