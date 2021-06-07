Oiltanking utilises Azur Drones' autonomous system to advance safety and operations at Copenhagen Terminal

Hamburg/Copenhagen, June 7, 2021 - Oiltanking and Azur Drones have successfully equipped Oiltanking's terminal in Copenhagen with state-of-the-art drone technology to support safety and operations. The project is part of Oiltanking's digital transformation as it enhances the use of smart and sophisticated digital technology at its sites.



Safety is at the heart of Oiltanking operations. With its 56 tanks, the Oiltanking Copenhagen terminal handles and stores up to 460,000 cbm of clean petroleum products and fuel oil in a safe and reliable manner. By installing modern autonomous drone technologies, Oiltanking advances its safety performance and improves operations management at its terminals. The drone technology by Azur Drones effectively supplements existing comprehensive measures such as regular inspections by operators and fixed video surveillance with a holistic, flexible and smart GPS driven monitoring system of Oiltanking's operations.



Fully autonomous, Azur Drones' Skeyetech system provides around-the-clock service and security. It carries out day and night security patrolling, as well as operation specific flights, such as pipeline inspection during imports and exports or during pumping to Copenhagen airport Kastrup (CPH). Thanks to its thermal imaging camera, the drone also performs temperature control of specific pumps. Skeyetech drone is ready to take off 24/7 from its on-site docking station. It is operated directly from Oiltanking Copenhagen Terminal control room thanks to its integrations into the existing video surveillance software of the site. The installation of this technology has been authorized by the Denmark Civil Aviation Administration.



"Health, safety, and environmental protection are key values for Oiltanking," comments Karl Henrik Dahl, Vice President Nordics at Oiltanking, one of the largest independent tank storage providers for gases, chemicals and petroleum products worldwide. "The fully autonomous drone technology not only allows us to support our operations while strengthening the security and safety of our sites but also enhances the use of smart and sophisticated digital technology at our sites."




