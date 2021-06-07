SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 07.06.2021, 10:30 | 46 | 0 |
|Bid date, 2021-06-07
|Auction date
|2021-06-07
|Settlement date
|2021-06-07
|Maturity Date
|2021-09-06
|Term
|13 weeks
|Interest rate
|The Riksbank´s applicable repo rate
|Bid times
|11.00-11.30 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Confirmation of bids to e-mail
|eol@riksbank.se
|Offered volume
|Unlimited
|The lowest accepted bid volume
|50 million SEK
|Maximum number of bids
|1
|Allocation Time
|11.45 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Stockholm, 2021-06-07
|Bid date, 2021-06-07
|Auction date
|2021-06-07
|Settlement date
|2021-06-07
|Maturity Date
|2021-12-06
|Term
|26 weeks
|Interest rate
|The Riksbank´s applicable repo rate
|Bid times
|11.00-11.30 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Confirmation of bids to e-mail
|eol@riksbank.se
|Offered volume
|Unlimited
|The lowest accepted bid volume
|50 million SEK
|Maximum number of bids
|1
|Allocation Time
|11.45 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Stockholm, 2021-06-07
This is a translation of the Swedish version published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.
