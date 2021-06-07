UET United Electronic Technology AG announces a strategic collaboration with German based CampusGenius to accelerate the technology and market development of 5G campus networks.

Both companies will work together on the development of technologies, systems and solutions for the installation and operation of combined 5G / WiFi campus networks for enterprises.

UET United Electronic Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn, announces that its wholly owned subsidiary albis-elcon, a leading supplier of Gigabit Switching and Routing Systems for Optical and Mobile Telecommunication Networks has entered into a strategic alliance with the Dresden, Germany-based company CampusGenius. CampusGenius is the technology leader for core systems and the implementation of 5G campus cellular networks.

In addition to the pure infrastructure, albis-elcon offers customers a tailor-made integration of existing devices and systems into the 5G campus solution and thus becomes a full solution provider for 5G campus networks. This integration enables networking and homogeneous as well as fully digitized applications with an integrated network system and application management with the existing network management systems from albis-elcon.

With the technology from CampusGenius it is now possible for customers to expand and operate an integrated, independent, secure, cost-, function-optimized and operator-independent 5G mobile network. The entire 5G environment can be operated at the customer's location i.e. "on-premise" or as a cloud system.

The strategic partnership between albis-elcon and CampusGenius was preceded by extensive joint application work along customer projects. Customers will be able to take advantage of the latest research, system integration and application development.

Together, albis-elcon and CampusGenius will work on the integration of both, mobile 5G and WiFi 6 technologies in order to implement seamless transitions between both technologies, positioning in the cm range, optimal and redundant radio coverage and thus fulfill the highest requirements for the quality of communication networks.