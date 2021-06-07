 
UET United Electronic Technology AG announces a strategic collaboration with German based CampusGenius to accelerate the technology and market development of 5G campus networks.

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.06.2021, 11:26   

DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Strategic Company Decision
UET United Electronic Technology AG announces a strategic collaboration with German based CampusGenius to accelerate the technology and market development of 5G campus networks.

07.06.2021 / 11:26
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

UET United Electronic Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn, announces that its wholly owned subsidiary albis-elcon, a leading supplier of Gigabit Switching and Routing Systems for Optical and Mobile Telecommunication Networks has entered into a strategic alliance with the Dresden, Germany-based company CampusGenius. CampusGenius is the technology leader for core systems and the implementation of 5G campus cellular networks.

Both companies will work together on the development of technologies, systems and solutions for the installation and operation of combined 5G / WiFi campus networks for enterprises.

In addition to the pure infrastructure, albis-elcon offers customers a tailor-made integration of existing devices and systems into the 5G campus solution and thus becomes a full solution provider for 5G campus networks. This integration enables networking and homogeneous as well as fully digitized applications with an integrated network system and application management with the existing network management systems from albis-elcon.

With the technology from CampusGenius it is now possible for customers to expand and operate an integrated, independent, secure, cost-, function-optimized and operator-independent 5G mobile network. The entire 5G environment can be operated at the customer's location i.e. "on-premise" or as a cloud system.

The strategic partnership between albis-elcon and CampusGenius was preceded by extensive joint application work along customer projects. Customers will be able to take advantage of the latest research, system integration and application development.

Together, albis-elcon and CampusGenius will work on the integration of both, mobile 5G and WiFi 6 technologies in order to implement seamless transitions between both technologies, positioning in the cm range, optimal and redundant radio coverage and thus fulfill the highest requirements for the quality of communication networks.

Seite 1 von 3
Wertpapier


DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Strategic Company Decision

Zeit
11:26 Uhr
DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG vereinbart eine strategische Zusammenarbeit mit CampusGenius zur Errichtung von 5G Campus-Netzen. (deutsch)
11:26 Uhr
DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG vereinbart eine strategische Zusammenarbeit mit CampusGenius zur Errichtung von 5G Campus-Netzen.
21.05.21
SmartInvestor Titelstory 06/21: Beteiligungsgesellschaften - Corona-Sorgen, Comebacks und Rekorde
20.05.21
DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG gibt den Abschluss der Kapitalerhöhung bekannt. (deutsch)
20.05.21
DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG gibt den Abschluss der Kapitalerhöhung bekannt.
20.05.21
DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG announces the closing of the capital increase.