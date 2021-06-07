Mawson Announces BATCircle Geometallurgical Testwork for the Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project, Finland

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson") or (the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce metallurgical testwork results from the BATCircle joint research project geometallurgical …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson") or (the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce metallurgical testwork results from the BATCircle joint research project geometallurgical orientation study of Mawson's 100%-owned Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland. BATCircle is funded by Business Finland in cooperation with several consortium members, including Mawson, the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) and Aalto University.

Key results from BATCircle:

Excellent gold recoveries by conventional cyanidation across multiple resource areas between 97.3% to 98.0% and compare well with earlier studies by Mawson;

Gravity concentration yielded recoveries for 44% for gold and 20% for cobalt. Gravity gold recoveries compare well with earlier studies by Mawson;

Flotation could be the most effective separation process to recover both gold and cobalt. Results suggest recovery rates and concentrate grades above 90% and 100g/t for gold, and between 23%-63% and above 1% for cobalt, with recovery rates between 78%-93% for cobaltite (the most common cobalt mineral at Rajapalot);

Magnetic separation can be used to selectively recover pyrrhotite (up to 90% recovery) at relatively low amperage (LIMS equivalent) and with it the cobalt content associated with the lesser cobalt-forming mineral at Rajapalot (linnaeite);

Next steps are further continuous cycle testwork to further optimize gold and cobalt recoveries and define a definitive flowsheet.

Mr. Hudson, Chairman and CEO, states, "The most comprehensive metallurgical studies performed at Rajapalot to date demonstrate excellent gold recoveries with a viable flowsheet which could include crushing and grinding, gravity recovery, and cyanide leaching with gold recovery via a carbon-in-pulp circuit for production of onsite gold doré.

Rajapalot is already the 7th largest European cobalt resource, and the BATCircle test work has shown potential to obtain industrial acceptable recoveries to produce cobalt concentrates that could be further treated by hydrometallurgical methods (leaching, solvent extraction, purification) to produce cobalt sulphate. The battery supply chain, through to the customer, is demanding sustainable and ethically sourced metals and minerals, and the Finnish ability to deliver against these demands, via projects such as Rajapalot, is a unique and competitive advantage."