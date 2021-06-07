 
checkAd

Homeworking study Hybrid working guided by seasonal energy savings could lead to a greener Europe

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
07.06.2021, 12:15  |  95   |   |   

Berlin (ots) -

- New Study by the Carbon Trust, commissioned by the Vodafone Institute,
calculates carbon savings and rebound effects of home office models pre,
during and post the pandemic in Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Spain
and the UK
- Potential carbon savings aided by hybrid working could save up to 12.2mt of
CO2 emissions per year in Germany - equivalent to 83 million flights from
London to Berlin
- In most countries, offices generate higher carbon emissions than commuting
creates
- Seasonal, regional and individual behaviour patterns lead to different saving
scenarios for Home Working

The potential carbon savings from home working could save Germany up to 12.2Mt
of CO2 emissions per year, the highest amount in a country-comparison. This is
equivalent to 83 million flights from London to Berlin. This is the result of a
new study conducted by the Carbon Trust on behalf of the Vodafone Institute for
Society and Communication. The study assumes that around 17.5 million jobs in
Germany will be 'teleworkable', meaning they can work remotely, and that people
will do so on average 2.7 days a week. The UK has a relatively high number of
teleworkable jobs (15.1 million) but could save significantly less carbon with
4.1 MtCO2/year. The Czech Republic with 1.7 million teleworkable jobs has a
carbon savings potential of only 0.1Mt/CO2 per year.

The Homeworking report analyses the carbon savings of teleworking pre, during
and post the pandemic, with projections on carbon savings from expected changes
to working patterns in the post-COVID future in the Czech Republic, Germany,
Italy, Spain, Sweden and the UK. The study included avoided commuting emissions,
avoided office emissions and additional domestic emissions.

Homeworking carbon savings balance is net positive across all countries

In all countries, the overall annual carbon savings during COVID-19 from avoided
commuting and avoided office emissions outweigh the individual's annual
additional domestic emissions, resulting in a net annual carbon saving. Per
teleworker, the savings in each country came to:

- Italy 1.861kgCO2e
- Germany 1.144kgCO2e
- Spain 890k CO2e
- the UK 889kgCO2e
- the Czech Republic 270kgCO2e
- Sweden 243 kgCO2e

For reference, the emissions for an individual passenger flight from London to
Berlin are approximately 140kgCO2e. The main driver for carbon savings were the
avoided office emissions by teleworkers. They are higher than the avoided
emissions from commuting and are not counteracted by any rebound effects of
additional domestic energy consumption. Only in Sweden commuting was the higher
Seite 1 von 3


Kohlendioxid jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Homeworking study Hybrid working guided by seasonal energy savings could lead to a greener Europe - New Study by the Carbon Trust, commissioned by the Vodafone Institute, calculates carbon savings and rebound effects of home office models pre, during and post the pandemic in Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Spain and the UK - …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OLG Köln: Beteiligung der BMW AG am Dieselskandal schlüssig dargelegt
Bessere Messaging-Angebote und Monetarisierung für Unternehmen: Gupshup fügt Messenger-API für Instagram hinzu
SKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited startet Serienproduktion des neuen SUV-Modells KUSHAQ ...
Nachhaltigkeits-Experte Dr. Andreas Rickert zum Co-CEO der NIXDORF Kapital AG berufen
MADSACK Mediengruppe übernimmt zusätzliche Anteile an den Unternehmen der Kieler ...
83 Millionen Flüge von Berlin nach London - Das CO2-Einsparpotential von hybridem Arbeiten ...
Ökologisches Trassenmanagement - E.ON unterstützt Dekade zur Wiederherstellung von ...
Homeworking study: Hybrid working guided by seasonal energy savings could lead to a greener Europe
Zum World Ocean Day 2021: GROHE veröffentlicht dritten Nachhaltigkeitsbericht und feiert Nachhaltigkeitserfolge im ...
AV-Technik boomt / Hoher Digitalisierungsbedarf führt zu 115 Mio. Euro Umsatzrekord bei ...
Titel
Gold rund um die Uhr
Berlin fördert lokales Cannabis-Start-up mit EUR 765.000 / Berliner Hanfextrakte-Hersteller ...
DMEA 2021: Operation moderneres Gesundheitswesen (FOTO)
Schuldenbarometer 1. Quartal 2021: Sprunghafter Anstieg: Privatinsolvenzen steigen in Deutschland um 56,5 Prozent (FOTO)
EANS-Adhoc: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / AT&S plant eine ...
PSI liefert Assistenzsystem an Übertragungsnetzbetreiber TransnetBW / Dynamische ...
VHV Gruppe leitet Generationenwechsel ein
ELONGATE: Weltweit größte Wohltätigkeits-Kryptowährung gibt Spende an National Kidney ...
EANS-News: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / AT&S-Aufsichtsrat ...
Zweitimmobilie finanzieren: Mit der KVB Finanz niedrige Zinsen bei der Baufinanzierung sichern
Titel
Kunst- und Technologie-Innovator 4ARTechnologies vervollständigt sein einzigartiges ...
VeChainThor: Die überlegene Plattform, um die entstehenden NFT-Chancen zu nutzen
Endgültiger Sieg für Privatversicherte vor BGH: Viele Beitragserhöhungen unwirksam (FOTO)
Eckes-Granini als erstes Unternehmen in Deutschland mit dem "Lean & Green" 3rd Star ...
Bau-Tarifverhandlungen auf 21. Juni 2021 vertagt
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited/ Beendigung von Rechtsstreitigkeiten
Geduldsprobe, Kommentar zu Thyssenkrupp von Annette Becker
Wernigerode ist die einzige ostdeutsche Kommune, die 2021 im Europan-Wettbewerb Ideen junger ...
Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA: Eine Legende ist zurück auf der Straße (FOTO)
Gold rund um die Uhr
Titel
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Drei Viertel der 18- bis 64-Jährigen leben von ihrer eigenen Erwerbstätigkeit / Anteil ...
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.06.21
Hemp, Inc. Settles Longstanding Lawsuit with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) - Final Update
07.06.21
Zum World Ocean Day 2021: GROHE veröffentlicht dritten Nachhaltigkeitsbericht und feiert Nachhaltigkeitserfolge im Ressourcenschutz (FOTO)
07.06.21
Visionen im Vergleich: Fiat CEO Olivier François und Architekt Stefano Boeri diskutieren am "Internationalen Weltumwelttag" über die Zukunft der Städte (FOTO)
07.06.21
Soja-Anbau im Amazonasgebiet binnen weniger Jahre vervielfacht
07.06.21
Zwei Jahre Investitionen in die Zukunft der Energy2market (FOTO)
07.06.21
Steigende Kosten für Bauholz - Brennholz bleibt günstig
07.06.21
Habeck nach Landtagswahl: Fokus auf Themen auch jenseits von Klima
07.06.21
Bollé Safety, das auf Schutzbrillen spezialisierte Unternehmen, stellt sein Programm „Go Green“ mit konkreten Maßnahmen für den Umweltschutz vor
07.06.21
Lecom supports Michigan-made renewable energy with DTE Energy’s MIGreenPower program
07.06.21
Einladung zur BlaBlaCar-Pressekonferenz - RIDE AGAIN DAY am 10. Juni (FOTO)