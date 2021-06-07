Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Berlin (ots) -- New Study by the Carbon Trust, commissioned by the Vodafone Institute,calculates carbon savings and rebound effects of home office models pre,during and post the pandemic in Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Spainand the UK- Potential carbon savings aided by hybrid working could save up to 12.2mt ofCO2 emissions per year in Germany - equivalent to 83 million flights fromLondon to Berlin- In most countries, offices generate higher carbon emissions than commutingcreates- Seasonal, regional and individual behaviour patterns lead to different savingscenarios for Home WorkingThe potential carbon savings from home working could save Germany up to 12.2Mtof CO2 emissions per year, the highest amount in a country-comparison. This isequivalent to 83 million flights from London to Berlin. This is the result of anew study conducted by the Carbon Trust on behalf of the Vodafone Institute forSociety and Communication. The study assumes that around 17.5 million jobs inGermany will be 'teleworkable', meaning they can work remotely, and that peoplewill do so on average 2.7 days a week. The UK has a relatively high number ofteleworkable jobs (15.1 million) but could save significantly less carbon with4.1 MtCO2/year. The Czech Republic with 1.7 million teleworkable jobs has acarbon savings potential of only 0.1Mt/CO2 per year.The Homeworking report analyses the carbon savings of teleworking pre, duringand post the pandemic, with projections on carbon savings from expected changesto working patterns in the post-COVID future in the Czech Republic, Germany,Italy, Spain, Sweden and the UK. The study included avoided commuting emissions,avoided office emissions and additional domestic emissions.Homeworking carbon savings balance is net positive across all countriesIn all countries, the overall annual carbon savings during COVID-19 from avoidedcommuting and avoided office emissions outweigh the individual's annualadditional domestic emissions, resulting in a net annual carbon saving. Perteleworker, the savings in each country came to:- Italy 1.861kgCO2e- Germany 1.144kgCO2e- Spain 890k CO2e- the UK 889kgCO2e- the Czech Republic 270kgCO2e- Sweden 243 kgCO2eFor reference, the emissions for an individual passenger flight from London toBerlin are approximately 140kgCO2e. The main driver for carbon savings were theavoided office emissions by teleworkers. They are higher than the avoidedemissions from commuting and are not counteracted by any rebound effects ofadditional domestic energy consumption. Only in Sweden commuting was the higher