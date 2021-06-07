Homeworking study Hybrid working guided by seasonal energy savings could lead to a greener Europe
- New Study by the Carbon Trust, commissioned by the Vodafone Institute,
calculates carbon savings and rebound effects of home office models pre,
during and post the pandemic in Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Spain
and the UK
- Potential carbon savings aided by hybrid working could save up to 12.2mt of
CO2 emissions per year in Germany - equivalent to 83 million flights from
London to Berlin
- In most countries, offices generate higher carbon emissions than commuting
creates
- Seasonal, regional and individual behaviour patterns lead to different saving
scenarios for Home Working
The potential carbon savings from home working could save Germany up to 12.2Mt
of CO2 emissions per year, the highest amount in a country-comparison. This is
equivalent to 83 million flights from London to Berlin. This is the result of a
new study conducted by the Carbon Trust on behalf of the Vodafone Institute for
Society and Communication. The study assumes that around 17.5 million jobs in
Germany will be 'teleworkable', meaning they can work remotely, and that people
will do so on average 2.7 days a week. The UK has a relatively high number of
teleworkable jobs (15.1 million) but could save significantly less carbon with
4.1 MtCO2/year. The Czech Republic with 1.7 million teleworkable jobs has a
carbon savings potential of only 0.1Mt/CO2 per year.
The Homeworking report analyses the carbon savings of teleworking pre, during
and post the pandemic, with projections on carbon savings from expected changes
to working patterns in the post-COVID future in the Czech Republic, Germany,
Italy, Spain, Sweden and the UK. The study included avoided commuting emissions,
avoided office emissions and additional domestic emissions.
Homeworking carbon savings balance is net positive across all countries
In all countries, the overall annual carbon savings during COVID-19 from avoided
commuting and avoided office emissions outweigh the individual's annual
additional domestic emissions, resulting in a net annual carbon saving. Per
teleworker, the savings in each country came to:
- Italy 1.861kgCO2e
- Germany 1.144kgCO2e
- Spain 890k CO2e
- the UK 889kgCO2e
- the Czech Republic 270kgCO2e
- Sweden 243 kgCO2e
For reference, the emissions for an individual passenger flight from London to
Berlin are approximately 140kgCO2e. The main driver for carbon savings were the
avoided office emissions by teleworkers. They are higher than the avoided
emissions from commuting and are not counteracted by any rebound effects of
additional domestic energy consumption. Only in Sweden commuting was the higher
