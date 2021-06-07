 
checkAd

L'OCCITANE Race for Vision 2021 United Against Blindness

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.06.2021, 12:00  |  67   |   |   

GENEVA, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year since 2016, the Race for Vision has brought together thousands of L'OCCITANE Group employees across the world. Its aim is to fight blindness in countries where many cases of vision loss could be prevented with appropriate screening or treatment. The idea is to accumulate as many collective kilometres as possible by walking, running, cycling and swimming. At the end of the event, L'OCCITANE, via its Foundation, pledges to fund projects to fight avoidable blindness. Its donation will be determined on the basis of the total distance covered.

L’OCCITANE Race for Vision 2021

To ensure every step contributes to the collective momentum, a dedicated mobile application serves as a link between participants. It brings together all the individual activity and enables participants to encourage one another and to create awareness about visual impairment among employees regardless of where in the world they are. The Race for Vision 2021 will be held between 7 and 27 June, and this year once again, the target is to donate a total of €300,000 to support the selected projects. In 2020, more than 8,500 people took part, covering over 750,000km.

When it comes to philanthropy, fighting against avoidable blindness is one of L'OCCITANE's, its subsidiaries' and its Foundation's major priorities for action. The commitment to this cause is closely connected with the Group's inclusive approach. In line with that, to the extent that packaging permits, L'OCCITANE en Provence products have included braille labelling since 1997.

There is a clear link to all of the products of the L'OCCITANE Group brands, too, whose specific textures, scents and methods of application ensure they appeal to the senses in order to deliver an experience grounded in well-being.

According to the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), 1.1 billion people across the world are blind or visually impaired, and yet 90% of those cases could have been prevented or cured.*

Following the conclusion of the Union for Vision programme in 2020 (which benefited 10 million people), the L'OCCITANE Foundation has committed to helping a total of 15 million people – that's 5 million more than last time – between 2021 and 2025 through its Caring for Sight programme, which in addition to providing screening, treatment and glasses also funds medical equipment and training.

* https://www.iapb.org/fr/learn/vision-atlas/

Contact:
groupcommunication@loccitane.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1526611/LOCCITANE_Race_for_Vision_2021.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1527234/LOCCITANE_GROUP_logo.jpg

 

L’OCCITANE GROUP logo

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

L'OCCITANE Race for Vision 2021 United Against Blindness GENEVA, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Every year since 2016, the Race for Vision has brought together thousands of L'OCCITANE Group employees across the world. Its aim is to fight blindness in countries where many cases of vision loss could be …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Match Group Partners With the UK Government To Promote COVID-19 Vaccinations
Rising Health-Conscious Customer Pool Boosts Demand Opportunities for Nutrition bars Market Players: TMR
Endoscopy Visualization Systems Market Size Worth $35.0 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Small Retail Pharmacies likely targets of Larger Chains in Malaysia Retail Pharmacy Market: Ken Research
King C. Gillette Is Here To Revolutionize The Male Grooming Experience
Saudi Arabia E-Learning Market is expected to reach over USD 1 billion in terms of Revenue by 2025: Ken Research
Soldo Data Reveals CFOs Caution Cashflow And Overspending Will Challenge Economic Recovery
Manufacturers in Laparoscopy Devices Market Lean on Leveraging the Popularity of Robotic-assisted Surgeries to Consolidate Position during 2020 - 2030: TMR
ORTHO OPTIX Reader Completes Transfusion Medicine Portfolio, Now Available in the United States and ...
Infosys Collaborates with Archrock for Digital Technology Integration
Titel
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
Bitcoin Association appoints new global ambassadors to Switzerland and the United Kingdom to ...
Teneo Launches Global Restructuring Business
Tukatech Releases New Products for Demand Manufacturing, Micro-Factories and Made to Order
Match Group Partners With the UK Government To Promote COVID-19 Vaccinations
From $1.5 Billion in 2020, 5G Infrastructure Market To Expand Rapidly Says P&S Intelligence
Moonbug Entertainment and Amazon Kids+ Team Up to Create Premium Original Productions for Kids
Infosys and Roland-Garros Bridge the Experience Gap for the Global Tennis Ecosystem with AI, ...
Value-Based Care Market to Reach US$ 7.3 Billion by 2027 Globally |CAGR: 20.3%| UnivDatos Market Insights
Titel
6 of the Top 20 Global Pharmaceutical Companies Standardizing on Veeva Vault QMS
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
Novavax Announces Positive Preclinical Data for Combination Influenza and COVID-19 Vaccine ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
PoS terminal manufacturer BBPOS to use Panthronics' high-performance NFC controller in next ...
Huma raises $130 million financing to scale its digital health platform for better care and ...
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus