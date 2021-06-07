Datto Upgrades Virtual SIRIS To Help Combat Ransomware

Datto Holding Corp. (“Datto”) (NYSE: MSP), the leading global provider of cloud-based software and security solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), today reintroduced its Virtual SIRIS (vSIRIS) data protection software. Delivered as a virtual appliance, this software-only version of the industry-leading Datto SIRIS solution provides MSPs with the flexibility to meet the diverse data protection requirements of their small and medium business (SMB) clients with fully integrated software running on their own hardware.

Designed to support private cloud and virtual deployments, vSIRIS provides MSPs with comprehensive, highly scalable software backed by the immutable Datto cloud. Built with the same leading data backup and recovery capabilities as SIRIS, MSPs can protect their clients without the need for Datto hardware. vSIRIS can be installed remotely and runs as a virtual machine (VM) in either VMware ESX or Microsoft Hyper-V. It provides the ability to dynamically add resources to support changing workloads and connects to external storage, including storage area networks (SAN) and network-attached storage (NAS) devices.