Progress on Brunel share buyback program 2021
Amsterdam, 7 June 2021 – Brunel International N.V. (Brunel; BRNL), reports the transaction details related to its share buyback program announced on 1 June 2021 for an amount up to EUR 1,977,000, starting on 3 June 2021 in order to meet obligations under its performance share plan for senior management (excluding Board of Directors).
Detailed information including all individual transactions can be found on https://www.brunelinternational.net/en/share-buyback-program.
|Date
|Total shares repurchased
|Average purchase price
|Total consideration
|03/06/2021
|13.141
|€ 11,5026
|€ 151.155,67
|04/06/2021
|14.750
|€ 11,5206
|€ 169.928,85
|Total
|27.891
|€ 11,5121
|€ 321.084,52
This press release contains inside information as meant in clause 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Attachment
Press Release Share Buyback 2021 progress
