 
checkAd

Itamar Medical Launches Enhancements to WatchPAT Product Line at SLEEP 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021, 12:00  |  82   |   |   

Enables Patient Smartphone App to Collect Subjective Data at Time of Test

Designed to Improve the Quality and Efficiency of Home Sleep Diagnostics

CAESAREA, Israel, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: ITMR), a leading medical device and digital health company focused on the integration of sleep apnea management into the cardiac patient care pathway, today announced two enhancements to its WatchPAT product line that the Company plans to unveil on June 11 during the Virtual SLEEP 2021 Conference, a joint meeting of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society.

“These product enhancements reflect our commitment to continuous improvement of the sleep patient pathway by leveraging Itamar’s digital health platform to deliver increased home sleep testing efficiency, broader information access beyond the Apnea Hypopnea Index (AHI) and improving the quality of sleep clinics’ operations around home sleep diagnostics,” said Gilad Glick, President and Chief Executive Officer.

WatchPAT ONE with SleepPath
For the first time, subjective data can be collected from patients through the WatchPAT smartphone app, both before and after the home sleep test. This new service, WatchPAT with SleePath, will be offered to sleep clinics and will be customizable based on the specific needs of the sleep clinic and their patients. This new service gives sleep health providers simple and easy access to digital documentation in one report that combines sleep study metrics and patient self-reported data, replacing traditional paper documentation.

WatchPATONE-M
The WatchPATONE-M, an enhancement to the Company’s innovative WatchPATONE, enables sleep physicians to order multi-night test and follow-up with their patients after each night of testing to determine if further testing would be beneficial.   This is most relevant in situations where the need for further evaluation become apparent after the first night of testing or if new information provided by the patient raises concerns and additional testing could be critical.

“As our WatchPAT technology becomes increasingly more predominant in sleep disorder diagnostics, we look forward to leveraging our growing customer base to transition our WatchPAT app into an active communication tool for patients and their physicians. The addition of WatchPAT ONE-M is expected to support a higher level of interaction between sleep physicians and their patients, as it provides an opportunity to leverage patient feedback in parallel with the sleep test, deliver one comprehensive report, and enable physicians to follow-up with their patients more effectively,” added Glick.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Itamar Medical Launches Enhancements to WatchPAT Product Line at SLEEP 2021 Enables Patient Smartphone App to Collect Subjective Data at Time of Test Designed to Improve the Quality and Efficiency of Home Sleep Diagnostics CAESAREA, Israel, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: ITMR), a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Vaxart to Present at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Digihost Announces Launch of the DigiGreen Initiative
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION