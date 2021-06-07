 
DSG Global, Inc. (DSGT) Finalizes USD$987,900 in Contracts for Installation and Maintenance of Vantage Tag Systems’ Fleet Management Products in Q2 at 15 Golf Courses in US and Singapore

Company also adds over 150 new EV products to Fairfield and Palmdale, California locations

SURREY, British Columbia, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via Investor Wire – DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) (“DSGT” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that owners of 15 new golf courses have selected DSG Global’s Vantage Tag System (VTS) as their provider of fleet management solutions. The signed contracts total USD$987,900 and provide an ongoing revenue stream from service and maintenance agreements.

The new orders include 1,040 total units of the VTS Infinity, Text and Tag Systems. Vantage Tag will also be introducing the new Infinity 10-inch Display Screen within the next 60 days, which will include updated software with enhanced features. The Company’s latest orders were received during Q2 2021 and are in addition to orders previously announced during the first quarter, which are more than 70% installed.

Vantage Tag Systems provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles.

The Company anticipates installations of the Infinity, Text and Tag Systems to be ongoing as inventory arrives and completed this summer at the golf courses, which are located throughout the United States and in Singapore.

“There continues to be significant interest in our unique electronic tracking and fleet management solutions as golf courses worldwide recognize the value of our products. The contracts include a fee for servicing and maintenance which will provide ongoing continuous monthly revenue. Once the new Infinity screens are available in July, we anticipate orders to accelerate even further,” stated Pat Parenti, senior vice president of global sales at Vantage Tag Systems. “Our sales growth is related to being able to custom fit systems to the courses’ needs and budget and by adding seasoned sales professionals on the East and West Coast, the Midwest and southern regions of the U.S.”

The Company has received over 150 various new Imperium EV electric products including the new T-Vans at the Experience Center in Fairfield, California. A tentative grand opening (subject to COVID-19 restrictions) is slated for June 18-19, 2021, where people can see and drive many of the vehicles.

“The company continues to break sales records in Vantage Tag and continued progress with Imperium Motors automotive division. Our backlog of installations at dozens of golf courses and pre-orders and deliveries of electric vehicles will keep us extremely busy this summer,” observed Robert Silzer, CEO of DSG Global, Inc.

