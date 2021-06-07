 
Acura Pharmaceuticals Provides Development Update on LTX-03

PALATINE, Ill., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB: ACUR) today announced the successful completion of three NDA required registration batches of the to-be-marketed LTX-03 formulation. The LTX-03 tablets were manufactured on commercial scale equipment and passed all requisite quality assurance tests. The LTX-03 tablets from these batches will be used in a six month shelf life stability study, which will commence immediately, and in human clinical studies, which will commence after an update to the Investigation New Drug application on file with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

We, along with our Partner, Abuse Deterrent Pharmaceuticals, LLC, intend to conduct 3 clinical studies as was proposed to the FDA in our updated IND submitted in February 2021.

LTX-03 (hydrocodone with acetaminophen)
Recent reports suggest growing numbers of legitimate pain patients are going undertreated as they can no longer find doctors willing to treat them due to new prescribing guidelines associated with the opioid epidemic. Suicide is increasingly seen as the only remedy for some of these patients through opioid overdose. Our goal with LIMITx is to develop a treatment for effective pain relief at a one or two tablet dose while providing overdose protection by limiting high peak levels of drug in the bloodstream (Cmax) that can lead to respiratory depression and death when more than the recommended dose is ingested. LIMITx works by neutralizing stomach acid with buffering ingredients as increasing numbers of tablets are swallowed thereby reducing the stomach acid available to cause the release and subsequent systemic absorption of the active ingredient from micro-particles contained in the LIMITx tablets. In a human clinical study, formulations of LTX-03 demonstrated, under fasted conditions, analgesic levels of hydrocodone in the blood when taken at a recommended one or two tablet dose but reduced the maximum blood level (Cmax) up to 34% when subjects were exposed to higher buffer ingredient levels. Hydrocodone with acetaminophen remains the single largest prescribed opioid in the U.S. with excess oral ingestion as the most prevalent method of misuse. Clinical studies with hydromorphone (LTX-04) demonstrated reductions in Cmax of up to 65% when up to 8 tablets were ingested. Analysis of forensic data associated with hydrocodone overdose death suggests a typical consumption of approximately 16 immediate-release tablets, well within the number of tablets in an average filled opioid prescription. The Company intends to demonstrate that a meaningful reduction in Cmax associated with oral overdose can mitigate the risk of respiratory depression and death. LTX-03 may offer safety advantages over existing opioid therapies consistent with the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) recently proposed new guidelines for the approval of opioid products.

