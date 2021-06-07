 
Ketamine One Launches Immersive Virtual Reality R&D Program at MindScape Clinic

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021   

The Company also appoints Dr. Quang Henderson to its Advisory Board and as Chair of its Clinic Innovation Council

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited (formerly, Myconic Capital Corp.) ("Ketamine One" or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned MindScape facility (“MindScape or the “Clinic”) in Houston, Texas has recently become one of the first centers of its kind to introduce and explore Immersive Virtual Reality (“IVR”) as a way to enhance patient experiences as part of ketamine-assisted treatments (the “R&D Program”). The R&D Program being performed at MindScape will advance the creation of a proprietary IVR platform for deployment across the Company’s entire North American network of clinics.

The addition of IVR to MindScape’s treatment offering further diversifies its services and marks a milestone as the Clinic’s most innovative initiative to date. The sensory-enhancing nature of IVR has been proven to help patients suffering with mental illness, and has been shown to reduce relapses1. Clinic patients who select IVR-based treatments will receive a tailored therapy plan that includes a determination of their mental state and individual goals. With over 2,000 treatments administered since inception, MindScape also recently expanded its service offering to provide spa-like therapeutic treatment experiences.

“We are excited to further develop IVR-enhanced therapies to our patients and to continue spearheading innovation in ketamine-assisted treatments. As one of the first clinics in Texas to offer ketamine-infused solutions, we continue to expand our services and increase availability and access to alternative medical treatments,” said Dr. Quang Henderson of MindScape. “Our vision is to create a concierge-type of atmosphere for all patients, from any walk of life, and work towards breaking the stigma of mental health while providing a judgment-free therapeutic treatment experience,” added Dr. Henderson.

Under the broader leadership of Dr. Henderson, the Company is also working to offer patients across its clinical network an integrated system experience that includes the use of various wearable technologies, which are expected to enable clinicians to personalize treatments as well as identify and respond to changes in a patient’s wellbeing in real-time. Further, through its recently acquired KGK Science division, Ketamine One is planning to launch clinical studies later this year to explore the potential for IVR to improve treatment outcomes in patients.

