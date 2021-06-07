Kraken and SH Defense Sign Cooperation Agreement for Containerized MCM Solutions

SHD is an international company developing, producing and servicing hydraulic, electric and mechanical system solutions, including containerized multi-mission module systems for the worldwide naval industry. SHD manufactures The Cube, a next generation evolution of StanFlex containers.

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF), Canada’s Ocean Company, is pleased to announce that it has signed a cooperation agreement with SH Defense (SHD) of Denmark covering the design and sale of containerized mine countermeasure and other subsea surveillance sensor and robotic solutions.

The benefits of such containerized modules are numerous and include:

Unused modules can be stored in controlled conditions, reducing the need for preventative maintenance,

Ships do not need to be taken out of service when equipment requires maintenance,

New systems can be installed on vessels by fitting them to a module, instead of refitting the entire ship,

When a ship is removed from service, the modules can be reused by other vessels, and

The multi-role ships can be quickly re-equipped for other roles.



Karl Kenny, Kraken President and CEO said, “Kraken is very pleased to co-operate with SHD for containerized subsea surveillance payloads for the naval and commercial marine industry. These modular payloads will include Kraken surveillance systems and SH container modules. SH Defense will globally promote and sell containerized subsea surveillance solutions with a variety of Kraken’s surveillance solutions. In Canada, Kraken, supported by SHD, will promote, sell, deliver, install and service SHD hydraulic, electric and mechanical system modular containerized solutions to the Royal Canadian Navy, Canadian Coast Guard and commercial industry.”

SH Defense Video of Containerized MCM Solution

Today’s global naval operating environment requires navies to increase not only their range into new operating theaters like the Arctic, but also to extend their platform capabilities and to operate more autonomous and remotely piloted systems to provide enhanced maritime domain awareness and operational capabilities. Ship builders are designing in this flexibility and interoperability by including flexible accommodation for containerized mission systems and an Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) is an example of this.